Boxing Day football fixtures - Tuesday, December 26
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (11am unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Ilfracombe Town (3pm), Brixham v Buckland Athletic, Clevedon Town v Nailsea and Tickenham (1.30pm), Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic (3pm), Saltash United v St Blazey, Shepton Mallet v Street (1pm), Torpoint Athletic v Millbrook, Wellington v Bridgwater United (1pm), Welton v Oldland Abbotonians (1pm).
SWPL Premier West (11am unless stated): Bodmin Town v Wadebridge Town, Bude Town v Holsworthy, Callington Town v Launceston, Dobwalls v Liskeard Athletic, Mullion v Wendron United, Newquay v St Austell, Penzance v Truro City Res (midday), Sticker v St Dennis.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (11am): Gunnislake v Callington Town Res.
Division Two East (2.30pm): St Dennis Development v Pensilva.