Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (11am unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Ilfracombe Town (3pm), Brixham v Buckland Athletic, Clevedon Town v Nailsea and Tickenham (1.30pm), Falmouth Town v Helston Athletic (3pm), Saltash United v St Blazey, Shepton Mallet v Street (1pm), Torpoint Athletic v Millbrook, Wellington v Bridgwater United (1pm), Welton v Oldland Abbotonians (1pm).

