By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash 86 Bodmin 0
THE game was dominated by the Ashes pack that gave a good platform for their backs to cross the visitors’ line for fourteen tries and scrum-half Jack Pritchard was able to put over eight conversions.
The first came after only four minutes from a flowing move, finished off by fullback Ryan Cruickshanks with the conversion being added.
The next next came 5 minutes later with another well-constructed move that Will Morton finished off (14-0).
Bodmin battled hard to contain the constant home attacks without success and Cruickshanks scored again on the left wing to keep the score board ticking over.
Centre Greg Eatwell secured the bonus point after just 19 minutes with a converted try (26-0).
Phil Eatwell then juggled with the ball before dropping on it to put the Ashes in a very commanding position.
Lewis Wells charged through on the half hour to score before Danny Snook chipped in with two tries (one converted) just prior to the interval (HT 48-0).
Jason Carroll increased the try count after 42 minutes, shortly followed by Morton breaking down the right wing to increase the lead to 60-0.
Rayner had another impressive game and gave Cruickshanks a try with a good break deep into the Bodmin half.
The visitors did make a late rally without success, and further Saltash tries came from Wells and Morton (2).
This was a good and controlled Ashes performance which saw them not concede for the second game running.
Jack Pritchard was very impressive with his tactics, distribution and improved goal kicking.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Andy Knight, Lewis Woolaway, Charlie Knight, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Adam Merritt, James Sutton, Jason Carroll, Jack Chaney.