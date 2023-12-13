PLYMOUTH Gladiators have pulled off an exciting coup by signing twin brothers Dan and Joe Thompson for the 2024 season.
The 19-year-old duo both rode for the Gladiators last season. Dan was signed by team manager Garry May, but a host of rain-offs followed by a season-ending shoulder injury whilst riding for Ipswich in the Premier League meant he never actually got to wear his Gladiators kevlars.
Joe, meanwhile, was drafted in as a guest for the last meeting of the season when the Gladiators beat Berwick Bandits and he contributed to the success by scoring 9+2.
Now, both will be full-time members of the team heading into the new Championship season, joining Ben Barker and Alfie Bowtell in committing to the club.
“I am over the moon to be at Plymouth to be honest,” Dan, the older of the two by 17 minutes, said. “Obviously I signed halfway through last year, but I never actually got a meeting in, so for them to allow me to come back and show what I can do is definitely a good thing for me and I think it is going to be a good season.
“We had a tough time with rain-offs and track work going on at the time, but I was always interested in Plymouth. I like the atmosphere there, there is a real family feel about the club and it was frustrating not to get going with them last year. But at least I’ll get my chance with them in 2024.
“Me and Joe ride well together and we do enjoy racing together. I certainly think that will help with the enjoyment side of things, going through the season, and the team looks good as well, so I am looking forward to a good year."
Brother Joe added: “I am really excited and I am really grateful for the opportunity and that Garry May asked me to be a part of the team. I did a guest meeting for them and it went really well, so that just makes me all the more excited to get going now.
"Myself and Dan have been working very hard this winter on our injuries in the gym, so I couldn’t be happier with how that is going.
“We obviously fully support each other and it wasn’t nice last year to both get injured. We both know what we need to do and how to work on it and we are working hard.”
A delighted May said: “Hopefully, Dan will ride for us this time! Joe did one meeting for us and got a win for me in that last heat decider against Berwick, but those boys are lovely kids to work with.
“I have monitored them for a few years now and I think they are just coming through nicely. I just like them and I think they are going to progress big this year because the league is a weakened league, so I am expecting those two to really push on this year. Plus, they are riding in the top league this year as well, so they’ll be riding a lot. But I am very happy to get those two.
“You have to remember that it is a weakened league this year with the 38-point limit and they will progress. They both love the track and they are so easy to deal with. I said to them: ‘do you fancy coming to Plymouth?’ they said ‘yeah’ and that was it. There was no asking for a week to decide, they just said yes and that was it.
“They help each other as well. That meeting I had with Joe, he was on the phone to Dan, who was watching the meeting on the stream and he said: ‘change this and change that’ so he did and that’s why he came good at the end.
“Their Dad takes them everywhere and is a lovely bloke as well, so I think they will really fit in nicely."
The club are still seeking sponsors for the new season and welcome people and business to discuss a host of sponsorship opportunities that the club can offer. For further details, please contact Mark Phillips on [email protected] or Paul Swarbrick on [email protected].