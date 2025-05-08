CORNISH hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has today been named in Andy Farrell’s 38-man British & Irish Lions squad for the 2025 tour of Australia.
His inclusion marks a second selection in his career for rugby’s most prestigious touring side.
The 31-year-old, who plays his club rugby for Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership, first donned the famous red jersey in 2021 during the Lions’ tour of South Africa.
He featured in all three Test matches against the Springboks, starting the first two, including scoring a try in their opening 22-17 victory in Cape Town.
That tour, however, was played out in the wake of the Covid pandemic, significantly disrupting the tour and leading to schedule changes and the matches taking place without fans present.
Cowan-Dickie’s journey to Lions stardom began as a youngster at Penzance & Newlyn RFC before rising through the ranks at Exeter Chiefs, where he played a pivotal role in their Premiership and European double in 2020.
His dynamic playing style and relentless work ethic have made him a mainstay in the England setup, earning 49 caps to date.
He is one of three hookers named in the squad by Farrell, who has also selected Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan to battle it out for the coveted No.2 jersey.
Cowan-Dickie’s England team-mate Maro Itoje has been named as captain for the tour, while there is also a spot for Northampton’s 20-year-old tyro, Henry Pollock, who has only played one Premiership fixture before the start of the season.
There are 15 Irish players selected, 13 from England, eight from Scotland and just two from Wales.
Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Zander Fagerson, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje (c), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Pierre Schoeman, Dan Sheehan, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier.
Backs: Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, Blair Kinghorn, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams.