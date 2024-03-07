“Throughout the 14 years she has been a pleasure to deal with, always got a smile on her face as she negotiated the rigours of dealing with a rugby union that is desperately lacking in organisation as far as Championship clubs are concerned. They cut the budgets badly, giving a pathetic excuse for the same move, but Rebecca held her ground and, with Martin Hudson and myself backing her decision making, we went through that debacle, followed by COVID restrictions, like a ship under full sale.