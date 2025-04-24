THERE’S a fresh look on the horizon for the Cornish Pirates as they welcome Paul Robinson Solicitors as their new main club partner for the 2025/26 season.
The leading law firm, who are already well established in London and Essex, are heading west, opening a brand new office in Penzance this summer, right in the heart of Pirates territory. And they’re not just bringing legal expertise, they’re bringing their name to the front of the match-day and replica shirts too.
In a move that marks a big step forward for both the club and the firm, Paul Robinson Solicitors will take over from the long-standing Hemingways logo as the exclusive front-of-shirt sponsor.
The new two-year deal builds on their successful first season working with the club and sees their role expand in a big way, both on the pitch, the stands and in the wider community.
It’s a partnership that feels right at home - and one that’s set to make waves.
Cornish Pirates chief executive, Sally Pettipher, said: “I couldn’t be happier about our new main sponsor. As a company, Paul Robinson Solicitors have stepped up and helped us navigate an important corporate transition this season.
“Always knowledgeable, swift and responsive, they are everything you want from your legal team. Away from the desk, the team is warm, community-oriented and passionate about quality rugby. The new leadership here at the Pirates are delighted to partner up with another leader in the field, who are putting down roots here in Penzance.”
Established in 1983, the law firm provides a comprehensive range of legal services to a wide range of clients, both personal and commercial. They themselves are no strangers to working with professional sporting teams, including West Ham United and Surrey Cricket as two other eye-catching partners.
John Branch, partner at Paul Robinson Solicitors, added: “It’s a privilege to become main club partner of the Cornish Pirates. We are excited to work with the club as it seeks to achieve its ambitions, both on and off the pitch,
“For me, personally, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be part of the Pirates’ journey from a sponsors perspective, as well as from that of a fan. In challenging times, strong partnerships have never been more important and are key when striving for continued success.”