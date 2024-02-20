Saturday, February 17
Premiership Rugby Cup, semi-final: Gloucester 17 Exeter Chiefs 14.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 24 Cinderford 3, Rosslyn Park 38 Taunton Titans 14.
National League Two, West: Camborne 31 Dudley Kingswinford 7, Exeter University 24 Bournville 10, Loughborough Students 33 Redruth 22.
Regional One South West: Exmouth 17 Devonport Services 20, Ivybridge 46 Chew Valley 19, Launceston 21 Brixham 28, Lydney 10 Barnstaple 18, Matson 26 St Austell 20, Okehampton 12 Weston-super-Mare 24.
Regional Two South West: Newton Abbot 25 Cullompton 32, North Petherton 24 Crediton 34, Sidmouth 29 Chard 0, Teignmouth 31 Burnham-on-Sea 29, Topsham 36 Wadebridge Camels 33, Wellington 10 Truro 24.
Counties One Western West: Paignton 28 Kingsbridge 22, Pirates Amateurs 33 Penryn 23, Plymstock Abion Oaks 31 Bideford 0, St Ives 10 Falmouth 10, Tavistock v Bude - postponed, Wiveliscombe 7 Tiverton 25.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston 17 Camborne School of Mines 5, Illogan Park 0 SALTASH 49, LISKEARD-LOOE 15 BODMIN 0, Newquay Hornets 15 St Just 8, St Austell Seconds 6 Perranporth 19, Veor 0 Redruth Seconds 42.
Counties Three Cornwall: Falmouth Seconds 15 Redruth Albany 0, Hayle 46 St Agnes 12, Roseland 0 Camborne Seconds 36, SALTASH SECONDS 8 Launceston Castles 39, St Austell Thirds 22 Bude Seconds 12, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 29 LANKELLY-FOWEY 0.
Sunday, February 18
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Devonport Services v Bude - postponed, Topsham Tempest v Launceston - away walkover, Totnes 0 Bideford 53.