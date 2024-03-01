Saturday, March 2
Championship (2pm): Caldy v Cornish Pirates.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple v Matson, Brixham v Lydney, Chew Valley v LAUNCESTON (2.30pm), Devonport Services v Ivybridge, St Austell v Okehampton, Weston-super-Mare v Exmouth.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea v Topsham, Chard v Teignmouth, Crediton v Sidmouth, Cullompton v North Petherton, Wadebridge Camels v Truro, Wellington v Newton Abbot.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Wiveliscombe, Bude v Paignton, Falmouth v Pirates Amateurs, Kingsbridge v St Ives, Penryn v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Tiverton v Tavistock.
Counties Two Cornwall: BODMIN v Newquay Hornets (2.30pm), Camborne School of Mines v Illogan Park, Perranporth v Helston, Redruth Seconds v St Just, SALTASH v LISKEARD-LOOE (2.30pm), Veor v St Austell Seconds.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne Seconds v SALTASH SECONDS, LANKELLY-FOWEY v Bude Seconds (2.30pm), Launceston Castles v Falmouth Seconds, Redruth Albany v Hayle, St Agnes v Wadebridge Camels Seconds, St Austell Thirds v Roseland.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Helston v Totnes
Sunday, March 3
Women’s NC 2 South West (West) (2.30pm): Launceston v Devonport Services.