By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Liskeard-Looe 64 Bodmin 10
THE Lions’ final home game of 2025 ended with a comfortable victory as they saw off neighbours Bodmin 64-10 at Lux Park.
Despite once again having to make plenty of changes from the previous week’s victory over St Austell, Liskeard still named a strong squad as Yestin Hutchings, James Noel-Johnson and Lewis Elliott (on the bench), prop Ben Palmer and winger Andy Gregg all came in, the latter for his first game of the season.
Bodmin have had a tough start to the season and Liskeard-Looe were ahead inside five minutes. As from a swiftly-taken short penalty, the ball was passed to No.8 Flynn Elworthy to power over for the opening score which was converted by Mike McCarthy.
On ten minutes Liskeard were awarded a free-kick inside the Bodmin half, and after some good backs play, they switched left for skipper Archie Doidge to go over. McCarthy made it two from two off the tee.
Scrum-half Jay Mason ran in from the 22 soon after, before the visitors got on the scoreboard on 19 minutes with an intercept try from halfway from Fraser Nottle for 21-5.
But within two minutes the hosts had their bonus-point when inside-centre Jordan Smith raced in from halfway with McCarthy added a fourth kick.
On 26 minutes good handling by Liskeard sent blindside-flanker Adam Dack in for a try from 40 metres that McCarthy also converted to make it 35-5.
A second interception try from Nottle made it 35-10, but home loosehead-prop TJ Hicks barrelled over for a sixth home try before the break following good handling.
It had been a half where Liskeard played some Barbarian-esque, clinical rugby against a plucky Bodmin side who although tried hard, had no answer to it.
Four minutes into the second half good handling by the Lions sent Hicks in for a second unconverted try for 45-10.
On 50 minutes a slick line-out move by Liskeard led to a try for Doidge’s second which was again converted by McCarthy to make it 52-10.
A line-out close to the Bodmin try line led to Hicks going in for his hat-trick try five minutes later, which went unconverted.
Three minutes later following a line-out, Doidge also went over for a hat-trick to make it 64-10.
At the hour mark the referee called a halt to proceedings. This had been decided by the two captains and the referee, during a conversation at half-time, to prevent further injury and ensure the scoreline didn’t get too out of hand.
After the game the man of the match was awarded to Hicks for his tremendous work in the loose which resulted in his hat-trick.
Later in the clubhouse, former player/coach Lewis Elliott was presented with his overdue cap for over 100 games for the club in what was his 237th appearance.
This Saturday sees Liskeard travel to Perranporth (2.30pm), while Bodmin are due to host Falmouth at the same time.
LISKEARD-LOOE: McCarthy, Gregg, Noel-Johnson, Smith, Simmons, Beaver, Mason; Hicks, Doidge, Palmer, Prowse, Hutchings; Dack, Rowe, Elworthy. Replacements: Elliott, Dennison.
BODMIN: James, Phillips, Hawken, Trethewey, Brown; Nottle, Kendall; Rowse, Adams, R Edyvean, Rowe ; Taylor; Carter (capt); C Chapman, J Chapman, Truscott. Replacement: Saunter.
Tries: Nottle (2); Convs: N/A; Pens: N/A.
