Saturday, February 17
Premiership Rugby Cup, semi-final (3.05pm): Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs.
National League One (3pm): Plymouth Albion v Cinderford, Rosslyn Park v Taunton Titans.
National League Two, West (2pm): Camborne v Dudley Kingswinford, Exeter University v Bournville, Loughborough Students v Redruth.
Regional One South West: Exmouth v Devonport Services, Ivybridge v Chew Valley, Launceston v Brixham (3pm), Lydney v Barnstaple, Matson v St Austell, Okehampton v Weston-super-Mare.
Regional Two South West: Newton Abbot v Cullompton, North Petherton v Crediton, Sidmouth v Chard, Teignmouth v Burnham-on-Sea, Topsham v Wadebridge Camels, Truro v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Paignton v Kingsbridge, Pirates Amateurs v Penryn, Plymstock Abion Oaks v Bideford, St Ives v Falmouth, Tavistock v Bude, Wiveliscombe v Tiverton.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Camborne School of Mines, Illogan Park v SALTASH (2.30pm), LISKEARD-LOOE v BODMIN (2.30pm), Newquay Hornets v St Just, St Austell Seconds v Perranporth, Veor v Redruth Seconds.
Counties Three Cornwall: Falmouth Seconds v Redruth Albany, Hayle v St Agnes, Roseland v Camborne Seconds, SALTASH SECONDS v Launceston Castles (2.30pm), St Austell Thirds v Bude Seconds (2.30pm), Wadebridge Camels Seconds v LANKELLY-FOWEY.
Sunday, February 18
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Devonport Services v Bude, Topsham Tempest v Launceston, Totnes v Bideford.
Please note, all kick-off times are listed in good faith and can be changed after going to press.