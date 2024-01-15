Saturday, January 13
Champions Cup, Pool Three: Exeter Chiefs 19 Glasgow Warriors 17.
Championship: Cambridge 33 Cornish Pirates 40.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 39 Bishop’s Stortford 23, Richmond 22 Taunton Titans 21.
National League Two, West: Camborne 28 Clifton 39, Exeter University 36 Hinckley 41, Luctonians 35 Redruth 17.
Regional One South West: Barnstaple 21 Exmouth 17, Brixham 28 Devonport Services 24, Matson 27 Lydney 14, Okehampton 30 Launceston 29, St Austell 19 Ivybridge 20, Weston-super-Mare 23 Chew Valley 43.
Regional Two South West: Burnham-on-Sea 35 Newton Abbot 41, Chard 12 Cullompton 32, Topsham 57 Teignmouth 27, Truro 36 Sidmouth 41, Wadebridge Camels 71 North Petherton 12, Wellington 24 Crediton 27.
Counties One Western West: Bideford 22 Paignton 25, Bude 27 Falmouth 26, Penryn 20 Kingsbridge 12, Tavistock 33 Pirates Amateurs 35, Tiverton 52 St Ives 0, Wiveliscombe 32 Plymstock Albion Oaks 26.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 22 St Austell Seconds 24, Newquay Hornets 39 Liskeard-Looe 5, Redruth Seconds 71 Illogan Park 0, Saltash 62 Perranporth 9, St Just 28 Helston 20, Veor 39 Camborne School of Mines 22.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne Seconds 39 Lankelly-Fowey 5, Falmouth Seconds 20 Saltash Seconds 20, Hayle 53 Roseland 5, LAUNCESTON SECONDS 17 Wadebridge Camels Seconds 34, Redruth Albany 38 BUDE SECONDS 29, St Agnes 48 St Austell Thirds 31.
Sunday, January 14
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Topsham 5 Helston 37.