Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 22 St Austell Seconds 24, Newquay Hornets 39 Liskeard-Looe 5, Redruth Seconds 71 Illogan Park 0, Saltash 62 Perranporth 9, St Just 28 Helston 20, Veor 39 Camborne School of Mines 22.

Comley’s switch to south proves useful

Also in the news

Comments