Women’s Trelawney Division Two: BODMIN THIRDS 0 Camborne School of Mines 4, Falmouth Thirds 1 BODMIN SECONDS 3, Newquay Thirds Development 4 CARADON FOURTHS 0, Penzance Thirds 8 Duchy Thirds Development 0, Truro Seconds 3 Duchy Seconds 4. Sunday: Camborne SoM 1 Falmouth Fourths Development 1.

Women’s Trelawney Division One: BODMIN 1 Plymouth Marjon Thirds 0, CARADON THIRDS 1 Okehampton 4, Penzance Seconds 2 Newquay Seconds 4, St Austell 1 Truro 1, University of Plymouth Seconds 2 CARADON SECONDS 3.

Women’s Premier: CARADON 1 Team Bath Buccaneers Seconds 3, Cardiff and Met 2 Taunton Vale 1, Gwent 2 University of Bristol 2, Isca and University of Exeter Seconds 6 Cardiff University 1, Lansdown 4 Penarth 1, Swindon 3 Lydney 0.

Men’s Piran Division Two: CARADON SECONDS 0 BODMIN THIRDS DEVELOPMENT 1, Duchy Thirds 1 Truro Fifths 2, Okehampton Seconds 1 University of Plymouth Thirds 3, Truro Fourths 3 Penzance Thirds 1.

Men’s Piran Division One: BODMIN 6 Falmouth 0, Camborne School of Mines 7 Ocean City Thirds 1, Penzance Seconds 2 University of Plymouth Seconds 0, Plymouth Marjon Thirds 3 BODMIN SECONDS 3, Tavistock 2 Duchy Seconds 1, Truro Thirds 4 Bude 2.

Men’s Division Two South: Devonport Services 5 Ashmoor Seconds 1, Duchy 0 Exeter 10, Isca Fourths 3 Plymouth Marjon Seconds 5, Torbay 0 CARADON 5, Truro Seconds 5 OPM 0, University of Exeter Sixths 3 North Devon 2.

