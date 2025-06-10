THE fixtures for the 2025/26 Walter C Parson South West Peninsula League Premier West season have been released.
As last year there are 16 clubs with three alterations.
Plymouth-based Elburton Villa have been switched from East to West and alongside Holsworthy are one of two Devon outfits.
Falmouth Town Reserves are in the league having won St Piran League Premier Division West last season, while Launceston were granted another season of Step Six football despite finishing bottom.
As ever there will be a host of new managers and players across the clubs when the action gets underway on Saturday, August 2 with seven games.
Falmouth’s first game at Step Six sees them go to Elburton, while last year’s runners-up Liskeard Athletic, who pushed champions Newquay all the way, make the long trip down to League Cup holders Penzance who finished fifth last season.
Dobwalls enjoyed their best ever season to sit third, but having seen Ben Washam and Brad Gargett depart to manage Ivybridge Town, it remains to be seen if they can punch above their weight once more.
They have an East Cornwall derby at home to Callington Town who enjoyed a fine campaign to end sixth.
Wadebridge Town will have a new manager in place when they go to a Wendron United side who are always up towards the top end, as will Town’s neighbours Camelford as Bobby Hopkinson takes the reigns for the first time in a league game when the Camels host St Day.
Launceston have opted to bring in former Bodmin Town boss Simon Minett to work alongside Neil Price, and they have a local derby at Holsworthy who have seen Ryan Hall depart after four and a half years in charge.
The other clash is up at Broadclose Park as two of last year’s bottom three meet when Bude Town welcome Millbrook.
There are three midweek games in the following days.
On Tuesday, August 5, Millbrook host Callington as Wendron head up to Sticker.
A big crowd will be at Bickland Park the next night when Penzance visit Falmouth.
Eight clubs asked for the Boardmasters weekend off, meaning just four games on August 9.
Dobwalls head across the Tamar Bridge to Elburton, while Wadebridge visit Holsworthy.
Liskeard will look to go one better and host Wendron with Penzance making the long trip to Millbrook.
Truro City Reserves get their campaign started on Tuesday, August 12 against neighbours St Day, while Sticker head to Camelford.
Bude Town and Wadebridge Town are at home the next night against Callington and Launceston respectively.
At present there are four games set for Boxing Day and the same number the next day with the traditional local derbies which include Bude against Holsworthy, Liskeard against Dobwalls and Wadebridge against Camelford.
Saturday sees Millbrook visit Elburton, Launceston host Callington, Truro travel to Sticker and Wendron welcome Falmouth.
The return fixtures will be played over the Easter weekend on either Good Friday, April 3 or Saturday, April 4, which are scheduled to be the final round of games.
However, thre following three Saturdays to the end of April are scheduled for any catch-up games.
The Champions Bowl clash between the West Division and East Division winners is set for May 2 with the Walter C Parson League Cup final set for two days later.
Opening day fixtures (August 2): Bude Town v Millbrook, Camelford v St Day, Dobwalls v Callington Town, Elburton Villa v Falmouth Town Res, Holsworthy v Launceston, Penzance v Liskeard Athletic, Wendron United v Wadebridge Town.
