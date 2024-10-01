Saturday, September 28
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 4 St Austell 2, Brixham 3 Portishead Town 2, Nailsea and Tickenham 1 Saltash United 2, Oldland Abbotonians 1 Brislington 0, Paulton Rovers 0 Ivybridge Town 2, Shepton Mallet 5 Ilfracombe Town 2, St Blazey 1 Wellington 3, Torpoint Athletic 3 Street 1, Welton Rovers 1 Buckland Athletic 4.
SWPL, Premier West: Bude Town 3 Bodmin Town 0, Dobwalls 2 Sticker 1, Holsworthy 1 Millbrook 1, Newquay 2 Camelford 1, Penzance 2 Callington Town 0, St Day 0 Liskeard Athletic 2, Truro City 4 Launceston 1, Wadebridge Town 1 Wendron United 2.
St Piran League, Premier East: Foxhole Stars 2 St Blazey 0, Gunnislake 4 Sticker 2, Millbrook 2 Launceston 0, North Petherton 3 Torpoint Athletic 0, Polperro 4 Saltash Borough 2, Saltash United 3 Altarnun 0, St Dominick 8 St Austell 8.
Division One East: Boscastle 2 St Newlyn East 2, Kilkhampton 1 Torpoint Athletic 2, Lifton 5 Roche 1, Liskeard Athletic 1 St Breward 2, Looe Town 8 Pensilva 3, St Minver v Wadebridge Town - postponed, St Stephen 2 Newquay 1, St Teath 1 Nanpean Rovers 3.
Cornwall Junior Cup, first round: Biscovey 3 Gorran 2, Calstock 3 Morwenstow 0,Carharrack 2 Chacewater 5, Delabole United 0 St Minver 2, Falmouth Athletic 2 Perranwell 3, Frogpool and Cusgarne 4 RNAS Culdrose 0, Gerrans and St Mawes United 4 Week St Mary 3, Goonhavern Athletic 7 Newlyn Non-Atletico 3, Grampound 4 St Columb Major 0, Holman SC 3 St Agnes 0, Launceston 2 Lanreath 3, Lizard Argyle 1 Stithians 0, Lostwithiel 4 Saltash United 3, Mawgan 3 Pendeen Rovers 3 (1-4 pens), Mevagissey v Kilkhampton – home walkover, Padstow United 3 Boscastle 1, Perranporth 8 St Day 2, Probus 3 Lanner 4, Speak Out United 4 Storm 2, St Blazey 2 Newquay 6, St Buryan 1 Mawnan 3, St Dennis 8 Liskeard Athletic 0, St Erme and Godolphin v Penryn Athletic – home walkover, St Ives Mariners 3 Wendron United 1, St Keverne 1 Dropship 11, St Mawgan 2 Looe Town 0, St Merryn 3 North Petherwin 0, St Neot 1 Gunnislake 5, Tregony 7 Indian Queens 0, Troon 1 St Just 1.
Sunday, September 29
South West Regional Women’s League, Division One South: Bideford 0 Yeovil Town 9, Helston Athletic v Honiton Town - postponed, Saltash United 3 Weymouth 1, Sticker v Plympton - postponed, Weston-super-Mare 7 Feniton 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division:FXSU 1 Bodmin 2, RNAS Culdrose v Saltash Borough - postponed, St Agnes v Mousehole - home walkover.
Division One: Lanner v Biscovey - abandoned, Newquay 4 Wendron United 0, Penryn 0 Callington Town 3.
Division Two: Redruth United 6 Big Shots Saints 0, St Buryan 1 Troon 2.