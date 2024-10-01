Cornwall Junior Cup, first round: Biscovey 3 Gorran 2, Calstock 3 Morwenstow 0,Carharrack 2 Chacewater 5, Delabole United 0 St Minver 2, Falmouth Athletic 2 Perranwell 3, Frogpool and Cusgarne 4 RNAS Culdrose 0, Gerrans and St Mawes United 4 Week St Mary 3, Goonhavern Athletic 7 Newlyn Non-Atletico 3, Grampound 4 St Columb Major 0, Holman SC 3 St Agnes 0, Launceston 2 Lanreath 3, Lizard Argyle 1 Stithians 0, Lostwithiel 4 Saltash United 3, Mawgan 3 Pendeen Rovers 3 (1-4 pens), Mevagissey v Kilkhampton – home walkover, Padstow United 3 Boscastle 1, Perranporth 8 St Day 2, Probus 3 Lanner 4, Speak Out United 4 Storm 2, St Blazey 2 Newquay 6, St Buryan 1 Mawnan 3, St Dennis 8 Liskeard Athletic 0, St Erme and Godolphin v Penryn Athletic – home walkover, St Ives Mariners 3 Wendron United 1, St Keverne 1 Dropship 11, St Mawgan 2 Looe Town 0, St Merryn 3 North Petherwin 0, St Neot 1 Gunnislake 5, Tregony 7 Indian Queens 0, Troon 1 St Just 1.