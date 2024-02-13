Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: SALTASH BOROUGH 2 BODMIN 1. Bude Town v St Agnes, Mousehole v Wadebridge Town, RNAS Culdrose v St Dennis – all postponed.

Division Four East: Lifton Res v Gerrans and St Mawes Res, NORTH HILL v LOSTWITHIEL RES – all postponed.

Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes United v LOOE TOWN RES, GUNNISLAKE RES v Grampound, LOSTWITHIEL v St Mawgan Res, ST DOMINICK RES v LISKEARD ATHLETIC THIRDS, Week St Mary v BODMIN DRAGONS – all postponed.

Division Two East: Mevagissey 3 BODMIN TOWN RES 2. CALSTOCK v Lifton, Gorran v St Breward, St Merryn v DOBWALLS RES – all postponed.

Division One East: Boscastle 3 Foxhole Stars 5, LOOE TOWN 0 Roche 1, TORPOINT ATHLETIC THIRDS 3 St Newlyn East 3. St Blazey Reserves v Kilkhampton, St Minver v LISKEARD ATHLETIC RES, Wadebridge Town Reserves v Newquay Res – all postponed.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Ilfracombe Town 0 Clevedon Town 3, Street 1 Buckland Athletic 2, Wellington 2 Shepton Mallet 2. Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers, Helston Athletic v SALTASH UNITED, MILLBROOK v St Blazey, Oldland Abbotonians v Nailsea and Tickenham – all postponed.

Matavesi to captain Cornwall side to face Royal Navy

