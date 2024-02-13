Tuesday, February 6
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Falmouth 6 Millbrook 2.
Les Phillips Cup, quarter-finals: Bridgwater United 1 Barnstaple Town 4, Helston Athletic 3 Buckland Athletic 2.
Saturday, February 10
Isuzu FA Vase, fifth round: Bridgwater United v Deal – postponed, Jersey Bulls 0 Falmouth Town 3.
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Ilfracombe Town 0 Clevedon Town 3, Street 1 Buckland Athletic 2, Wellington 2 Shepton Mallet 2. Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers, Helston Athletic v SALTASH UNITED, MILLBROOK v St Blazey, Oldland Abbotonians v Nailsea and Tickenham – all postponed.
SWPL League Cup, quarter-finals: Axminster Town 0 Elburton Villa 1, St Austell v Camelford – postponed, Newquay 1 Bridport 1 (AET, Bridport won 7-6 on pens), Okehampton Argyle 4 Mullion 1.
SWPL Premier West: Bude Town 1 Penzance 3. DOBWALLS v Launceston, Holsworthy v Wadebridge Town, LISKEARD ATHLETIC v Sticker, St Dennis v BODMIN TOWN – all postponed.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, third-round: SALTASH UNITED RES 1 Nanpean Rovers 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: CALLINGTON TOWN RES 0 TORPOINT ATHLETIC RES 4, Sticker Res 0 GUNNISLAKE 2. ALTARNUN v SALTASH BOROUGH, Launceston Res v MILLBROOK RES, North Petherwin v POLPERRO, St Mawgan v ST DOMINICK – all postponed.
Division One East: Boscastle 3 Foxhole Stars 5, LOOE TOWN 0 Roche 1, TORPOINT ATHLETIC THIRDS 3 St Newlyn East 3. St Blazey Reserves v Kilkhampton, St Minver v LISKEARD ATHLETIC RES, Wadebridge Town Reserves v Newquay Res – all postponed.
Division Two East: Mevagissey 3 BODMIN TOWN RES 2. CALSTOCK v Lifton, Gorran v St Breward, St Merryn v DOBWALLS RES – all postponed.
Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes United v LOOE TOWN RES, GUNNISLAKE RES v Grampound, LOSTWITHIEL v St Mawgan Res, ST DOMINICK RES v LISKEARD ATHLETIC THIRDS, Week St Mary v BODMIN DRAGONS – all postponed.
Division Four East: Lifton Res v Gerrans and St Mawes Res, NORTH HILL v LOSTWITHIEL RES – all postponed.
Bond Timber Cornwall Junior Cup, quarter-finals: Dropship FC 3 Bude Town Res 0, Biscovey v Stithians, LANREATH v LANIVET INN, PENSILVA v Falmouth United – all postponed.
Sunday, February 11
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Forest Green Rovers 7 LISKEARD ATHLETIC 1, Pucklechurch Sports 1 Sherborne Town 2.
Western Division: Helston Athletic 3 Bideford 1. Ilminster Town v Sticker, SALTASH UNITED v Middlezoy – both postponed.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: SALTASH BOROUGH 2 BODMIN 1. Bude Town v St Agnes, Mousehole v Wadebridge Town, RNAS Culdrose v St Dennis – all postponed.
Division Two: FXSU 5 St Agnes Res 0, Redruth United 5 CALLINGTON TOWN 4, Wendron United v Troon – postponed.