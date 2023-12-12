Saturday, December 9
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town v Newquay and BUDE TOWN v St Dennis - both postponed, CAMELFORD 5 Truro City Res 1, HOLSWORTHY v Liskeard Athletic and LAUNCESTON v Mullion - both postponed, St Austell 6 CALLINGTON TOWN 0, Sticker 0 Dobwalls 0, Wendron United 1 Wadebridge Town 2.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: ALTARNUN v GUNNISLAKE, CALLINGTON TOWN RES v Saltash United Res, Millbrook Res v Polperro, NORTH PETHERWIN v Saltash Borough and ST DOMINICK v St Mawgan - all matches postponed.
Division One East: Looe Town 3 Foxhole Stars 4, Roche v Liskeard Athletic Res, ST MINVER v Nanpean Rovers, St Newlyn East v St Blazey Res, St Stephen v St Columb Major, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v BOSCASTLE and Wadebridge Town Res v KILKHAMPTON - all matches postponed.
Division Two East: Dobwalls Res v PENSILVA, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res and ST TEATH v Mevagissey - all postponed, St Merryn 2 LIFTON 3.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons v NORTH PETHERWIN RES, Foxhole Stars Res v ST DOMINICK RES, Lanreath v BUDE TOWN RES, Liskeard Athletic Thirds v Looe Town Res and Lostwithiel v GUNNISLAKE RES - all matches postponed.
Division Four East: Biscovey v Lostwithiel Res, BOSCASTLE RES v LIFTON RES, Tregony v DELABOLE UNITED - all matches postponed.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round: St Dennis Development v Lanivet Inn - postponed.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Appledore Res v Fremington, Boca Seniors v Braunton, Eastside v Hartland Clovelly, Landkey Town v HOLSWORTHY RES and North Molton Res v Park United - all postponed, Shamwickshire Rovers 2 Appledore Lions 2.
Senior Division: Bideford Res v AFC Dumnonii, Fremington Res v Torridgeside Res, Northam Lions v Braunton Res and SHEBBEAR UNITED v Ilfracombe Town Res - all matches postponed.
Intermediate One: Hartland Clovelly Res v Braunton Thirds, Kingsley Wizards v Kingsley Park, Langtree Lions v Shamwickshire Rovers Res, MORWENSTOW v High Bickington and Sandymere Blues v Putford - all matches postponed.
Intermediate Two: AFC Dumnonii Res v MORWENSTOW RES, BRIDGERULE v Georgeham and Croyde Rovers and Merton v Equalizers - all matches postponed.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Bravehearts v Witheridge, Broadclyst v Budleigh Salterton Res, HALWILL v Sidmouth Town Thirds and Lyme Regis Res v East Budleigh Res - all postponed, University of Exeter Fifths 1 Alphington Res 2.
Sunday, December 10
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bodmin v Penryn and Mousehole v BUDE TOWN - both matches postponed, Saltash Borough 3 St Agnes 7.
Division Two: Redruth United v FXSU, St Agnes Res v Padstow United and Wendron United v Troon - all matches postponed.
Supplementary Cup, Second Round: Charlestown v CALLINGTON TOWN and Lanner v Ludgvan - both matches postponed.
Devon Women’s League, Premier Division: Budleigh Salterton v Fremington - postponed, Plympton 6 Teignmouth 1, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police v BRADWORTHY and Westexe Park Rangers v Crediton United - both matches postponed.
North/East Division: HALWILL v Appledore, Honiton Town v University of Exeter, RBL Alphington v Hemyock, Seaton Town v Braunton Wanderers - all matches postponed.