Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Bampton 0 HALWILL 1.

Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds 0 St Merryn 4, Gorran 1 Dobwalls Res 4, Mevagissey 2 Lanivet Inn 2, POLZEATH 1 LIFTON 3, SOUTHGATE SENIORS 2 Saltash United Thirds 1, ST BREWARD 3 Lostwithiel 0, ST DOMINICK RES 0 BOSCASTLE 1. Division One: CALSTOCK 5 Gerrans and St Mawes United 0, Foxhole Stars Res 1 NORTH PETHERWIN RES 0, GUNNISLAKE RES 1 St Cleer 2, Looe Town v BOSCASTLE RES - home walkover, St Mawgan Res 0 PENSILVA 6. Division Two: Bodmin Dragons 3 Lanreath 4, BUDE TOWN RES 6 DELABOLE AND TINTAGEL UNITED 1, Castle Loyale 6 NORTH HILL 3, Grampound 3 St Eval Spitfires 2, Lostwithiel Res 3 Indian Queens 0.

