Saturday, February 25
SWPL Premier East: Bovey Tracey 1 Honiton Town 2, Bridport 2 HOLSWORTHY 0, Brixham 9 Elmore 0, Cullompton Rangers 0 Sidmouth Town 3, Dartmouth 0 Crediton United 2, Ivybridge Town 1 Teignmouth 1, Newton Abbot Spurs 1 Torrington 1, Okehampton Argyle 1 Axminster Town 1, Torridgeside 3 Elburton Villa 1.
SWPL Premier West: LAUNCESTON 1 CAMELFORD 2, Liskeard Athletic 2 BUDE TOWN 0, Newquay 2 CALLINGTON TOWN 5, Penzance 2 Wendron United 2, St Blazey 4 Mullion 0, St Dennis 2 St Austell 3.
St Piran League East: CALLINGTON TOWN RES 0 St Mawgan 7, Polperro 4 LAUNCESTON RES 0, St Austell Res 1 Saltash United Res 3, Sticker Res 0 ST DOMINICK 3, Torpoint Athletic Res 5 ALTARNUN 0.
East Cornwall Premier League: Nanpean Rovers 2 St Blazey Res 2, NORTH PETHERWIN v St Dennis Res - home walkover, St Columb Major 1 Looe Town 2, ST MINVER 3 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 0, ST TEATH 0 Foxhole Stars 6, Wadebridge Town Res 6 Roche 0.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds 0 St Merryn 4, Gorran 1 Dobwalls Res 4, Mevagissey 2 Lanivet Inn 2, POLZEATH 1 LIFTON 3, SOUTHGATE SENIORS 2 Saltash United Thirds 1, ST BREWARD 3 Lostwithiel 0, ST DOMINICK RES 0 BOSCASTLE 1. Division One: CALSTOCK 5 Gerrans and St Mawes United 0, Foxhole Stars Res 1 NORTH PETHERWIN RES 0, GUNNISLAKE RES 1 St Cleer 2, Looe Town v BOSCASTLE RES - home walkover, St Mawgan Res 0 PENSILVA 6. Division Two: Bodmin Dragons 3 Lanreath 4, BUDE TOWN RES 6 DELABOLE AND TINTAGEL UNITED 1, Castle Loyale 6 NORTH HILL 3, Grampound 3 St Eval Spitfires 2, Lostwithiel Res 3 Indian Queens 0.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Boca Seniors 5 Chittlehampton 0, BRADWORTHY 2 Eastside 1, Braunton Res 5 Combe Martin 0, KILKHAMPTON 1 Appledore Lions 1, North Molton Res 4 Shamwickshir Rovers 6. Senior Division: HOLSWORTHY RES 2 Braunton Thirds 1, Sandymere Blues 2 Fremington Res 3, SHEBBEAR UNITED 2 Ilfracombe Town Res 1. Intermediate Two: Hartland Clovelly Thirds 6 Bideford AFC Thirds 3, Kingsley Park 3 Langtree Lions 1, Northam Lions Res 0 High Bickington 9, Shamwickshire Rovers 2 BRIDGERULE 0.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Bampton 0 HALWILL 1.
Sunday, February 26
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: Ludgvan 1 Padstow United 1, Penryn 15 Charlestown 2, Redruth United 1 Wendron United 1, St Agnes 9 CALLINGTON TOWN 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Supplementary Cup, quarter-final: Saltash Borough 3 BUDE TOWN 2.