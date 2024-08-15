WALTER C PARSON SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
EARLY leaders Wendron United continued their fine start in the SWPL Premier West division on Wednesday night as they beat battling Sticker 3-2 at Underlane.
The Dron put seven past Wadebridge Town in their opener on August 3, but Mike O Neill’s revamped side had to work much harder against their visitors who are a totally different proposition this time around.
After both sides went agonisingly close, Wendron took a 39th minute lead when skipper Russell May got on the end of Reece Carroll’s corner from the right which was deflected in off a couple of defenders.
Towering centre-half Harvey Hann headed in a set piece to make it all square, but Brodie Kemp nodded home Carroll’s ball in just after the hour to put the hosts back in front.
Wendron sealed all three points in the 87th minute when Max Roberts converted Joe Souch’s cross, and although Connor Wharton’s superb 25-yard free-kick set up a grandstand finish, United held on.
Wadebridge Town made it back-to-back victories as a quick start was enough to secure a 2-1 victory over Launceston at Bodieve Park.
The Bridgers went in front inside 60 seconds through frontman Kyle Flew, and when Kieron Bishop slotted in Dylan Peters’ cross after 17 minutes it was 2-0.
Launceston pulled one back through former Truro City frontman Andy Watkins on 38 minutes, but try as they might, a disjointed second half played into the home side’s hands as they made it consecutive home wins.
Penzance picked up a first victory since the appointment of club legend Mark Vercesi as manager over the summer as they beat Truro City Reserves 1-0 at Penlee Park.
Penzance missed a good chance early on as Charlie Young was denied by Morgan Jones, while at the other end, Mikey Flores was at his best to save from Ben Shaw.
But on 37 minutes the Magpies went in front as Silas Sullivan beat the offside trap before finding the net via the post.
Flores saved from Alfie Flack and Sullivan had a glorious chance for a second, but it was 1-0 at half-time.
Sullivan missed another big chance before the hour as Jones saved, while at the other end, Teddy Sullivan failed to convert when well placed.
Jones was in inspired form and denied Charlie Willis after the hour.
City were reduced to ten men on 84 minutes when Horton received a second yellow card, while Jones denied sub Rolandos Samnauskas to keep the score down.
But in the end it was the majority of the 176-strong crowd that went home happy.
After Newquay got their campaign started with a 3-1 victory over St Day on Tuesday night, fellow title hopefuls Liskeard Athletic headed up to Holsworthy looking to build on their opening game victory over Wadebridge Town.
But it was the Magpies that bounced back themselves following a disappointing reversal at Dobwalls with a fine 2-0 victory at Upcott Field.
Goals from Gavin Carter and Sam Jago were enough for Ryan Hall’s side who moved on to six points from a possible nine.
Millbrook had lost 2-1 in their opening games against St Day and Callington Town, but the Brook are off the mark after a 3-1 success over visiting Camelford.
The Camels went in front 12 minutes in at Jenkins Park through winger Shae Cardiff, but that was as good as it got for the North Cornwall side.
Millbrook equalised on the stroke of half-time through Samuel Pearson and further efforts after the break from Luis Hewings and Lewis Pacey were enough for a vital three points.