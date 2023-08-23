SWPL Premier West round-up – Tuesday, August 22
HOLSWORTHY bounced back from their thrashing at Liskeard Athletic on Saturday as a late comeback saw them beat Launceston 2-1 at Pennygillam last night.
A cagey first half saw Andy Watkins hit the post for the hosts, while Holsworthy had much of the ball without creating a deal, their best chance falling to Harry Stevens towards the end of the half.
Watkins had a penalty superbly saved by Ryan Chadwick after the break, before he made amends by sending Joe Munday away for his second goal in as many games.
The Clarets created chances without taking them, and Holsworthy were rewarded for a dominant final ten minutes as Stevens fired in at the near post two minutes from time.
Skipper Jedd Peschke then prodded in from close range in injury-time to spark wild celebrations from the Magpies.
Camelford fell to fifth defeat in six matches, but made early pacesetters St Austell work hard for their 2-0 victory at Trefrew Park.
The Lillywhites, who had scored 25 goals in their opening five wins, took a 17th minute lead through Martyn Duff.
However the hosts battled away manfully and were given a boost in the second half when young goalkeeper Howie Evans saved Adam Carter’s penalty.
But the Saints guaranteed the points two minutes from time through an own goal.
The other match in the division saw Mullion bounce back from their 2-0 defeat by Launceston by putting five past Truro City Reserves.
The dominant Seagulls missed several chances, but their goals came from Jack Noy (2), Brodie Kemp, Dan Greet and Harry Roberts with Ben Shaw replying twice for Truro.