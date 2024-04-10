WITH the end of the SWPL Premier West season having to be finished by May 4 and plenty of clubs still having several fixtures to play, Wadebridge Town and Holsworthy have agreed to switch venues for tonight’s clash.
With Holsworthy’s Upcott Field ground not yet fit for action, and the two still having to play each other twice, officials have agreed to play at Wadebridge Town this evening (7.45pm), with the game in West Devon now set for April 20.
It is one of three fixtures in the division this evening.
At Callington Town, they welcome East Cornwall rivals Dobwalls (7.30pm), while down at Underlane, last year’s runners-up Wendron United, who are hoping to finish third, welcome Mullion (7pm).
Last night’s clash between St Dennis and Camelford was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and will now take place on Thursday, May 2.