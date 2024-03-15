SIX games in South West Peninsula League Premier West are due to go ahead tomorrow at 3pm with the top two both in action.
Leaders St Austell, who progressed into the League Cup semi-final at Camelford in midweek, welcome mid-table Holsworthy to Poltair Park knowing that any mistake could prove pivotal.
The same applies to second-placed Liskeard Athletic who won’t have played for six weeks before tomorrow’s visit from Wendron United.
St Austell have a five-point cushion over the Blues, but Darren Gilbert’s side have two games in-hand.
At the other end of the table, bottom side St Dennis are a point behind Sticker with six games in-hand, and will hope to start their ten-game run-in with a win at Bude Town.
The Seasiders have won at Sticker at Truro City Reserves in their last two outings, and will fancy their chances of a hat-trick as they chase a top-half finish.
Sticker have just four games left and have the next two weekends off before their crunch clash at St Dennis on Good Friday.
Callington Town threw away a two-goal lead late on against Camelford last Friday night, and they are due to be at home again when Mullion make the long trip up from the Lizard Peninsula.
Mullion are always a threat going forward, as are Cally, so if the poor forecast is wrong, expect to see goals go in at both ends.
Camelford will hope to have got their bodies recovered by the time they head down to Penzance.
The Camels should have university trio Brooklyn Wilkins, Leo Best and Eli Evans available, as will be skipper Charlie Hambly, who all missed Wednesday night’s extra-time defeat to St Austell.
However, right-back Tom Crowe went off at half-time injured, as did Shae Cardiff late on, so it remains to be seen if they recover.
Penzance beat Wendron 3-1 last Saturday and are currently tenth.
Wadebridge have a two-point cushion over Newquay and Wendron in the race for third, and they will fancy their chances of another win when they head to Truro City Reserves.
The Bridgers beat Mullion 2-1 last Saturday, while City were being thrashed 6-1 by Bude.