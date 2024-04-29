THE South West Peninsula League Premier West season is coming to an end and last week saw St Austell crowned as champions.
They headed into their final week of action a point ahead of nearest challengers Liskeard Athletic who also had a hat-trick of games.
Both did the job last Monday night as St Austell beat Holsworthy 2-0, which was the same score Liskeard beat visiting Wendron.
But it was Wednesday night where the drama happened.
While St Austell were cruising to a 4-0 success at bottom side St Dennis, Holsworthy striker Sam Jago’s 25th minute strike condemned the Blues to second.
For Chris Knight’s Lillywhites, they were four points clear heading into the final day where they were 3-0 winners at Truro City Reserves.
Liskeard took their frustration out by easing past Mullion 8-1.
The battle for third will go to the wire with Newquay, Wendron and Wadebridge all hoping to finish as the ‘best of the rest’.
Newquay, who were beaten 4-2 by Falmouth Town in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final, have a three-point lead after edging past Holsworthy 2-1 on Saturday.
Wadebridge are fourth after a good week.
They won 1-0 and 2-0 respectively at St Dennis and Truro City Reserves, although Saturday’s home game with Callington was postponed following a torrential downpour.
Wendron bounced back from defeat at Liskeard by winning 1-0 at Launceston who were enduring another long week.
The Clarets were beaten 2-1 by Callington on Tuesday before a remarkable game against Dobwalls on Thursday saw them earn a 1-1 draw in a controversial encounter which saw four red cards. Denham Guild slotted home a last-gasp penalty.
Dobwalls put six past Bodmin on Tuesday night while the vitally important clash between Bodmin and St Dennis was abandoned on Saturday after 78 minutes due to waterlogged pitch with the score 1-0 in Bodmin’s favour.