By Phil Hiscox, SWPL league secretary
The 2024/25 season is the last year of the current arrangement where Easter Hops are hosted by the South West Peninsula League.
With the Hoppers annual convention due to head elsewhere from 2026, this is reflected in a bigger and longer schedule with eight games over a four-day period. The hop features four grounds never previously hopped and four grounds which were all last hopped between 2000 and 2002.
The weekend is based in Newquay for coach pick ups (though those driving to games can stay anywhere in Cornwall).
Easter in 2025 is very late, (April 17-21) so the weather and daylight times suit much better.
We start on Maundy Thursday with the opening game at Mount Wise where Newquay host Wendron United (7.30) followed by a social event after in the Peppermints clubhouse.
Good Friday sees a trio of games. First up we have an 11.30am kick-off at Premier West newcomers St Day with Penzance the visitors to Vogue Park.
The afternoon is the first of two ‘guest spots’ as we head up to Step Two and a National League South game at the new Truro City stadium at Threemilestone, and we finish the day back in the Premier West division with a Friday nighter at Wadebridge Town v Camelford. The last time Bodieve Park was visited by the Hoppers, the pitch sloped side to side!
Saturday again sees a trio of games with first up the day’s ‘guest ground’.
This time we dip into the St Piran League for a match at Nanpean Rovers, a ‘bucket list’ ground in the heart of China Clay country, before two more Premier West games as we take in Bodmin Town versus Dobwalls in the afternoon followed by a teatime kick-off at Launceston against Callington Town with Pennygillam last hopped some 25 years previously!
Easter Sunday also sees a fixture in East Devon as Honiton Town welcome Sidmouth Town (midday).
All host clubs will be doing printed programmes and have badges for sale etc.
Prices for adult and concession tickets to follow along with coach prices and details.
The official booking window is likely to be mid-January to mid-March 2025.