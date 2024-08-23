SWPL PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Holsworthy 0 Callington Town 1
KIERAN Ryall’s opportunistic goal earned in-form Callington Town a narrow 1-0 victory at fellow high-flyers Holsworthy on Wednesday night.
Cally went into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with title hopefuls Newquay on Friday night, while Holsworthy had secured successive home victories against Liskeard Athletic and Sticker.
Callington’s line-up saw four alterations as Ryan Corey, Will Elliott, Frazer Ferris and Kevin McCallion came in for Rhys Lindsell, Harvey Barrett, Kieran Ryall and Fin Skews, while The Magpies made four changes from the Sticker game.
Ollie Moores was available again and came in at centre-back with Sam Hill moving into midfield, while Max McDonald was preferred at left-back to Cory Sargent.
Jacob Nosworthy and striker Sam Jago were also missing with their places going to Josh Reynolds and Blake Shapland.
In front of a crowd of 129, both teams had chances in the first half, many of which went to Holsworthy, and in particular Blake Shapland.
He failed to convert from a yard after a ball in from Carter who himself was denied at the near post from close range by Jake Mead-Crebbin.
To add to their frustration, Josh Reynolds scored after being sent clear, but the linesman adjudged him to have been offside.
They were made to pay on 68 minutes.
A long range shot from 40 yards hit two home defenders and dropped to the alert Ryall to slide in from close range.
Holsworthy had a golden chance when Shapland headed over Callum Martyn’s cross from 12 yards, but it was Callington’s night.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Ryan Corey, Ben Langton (capt), Fin Newman; Will Elliott, Frazer Ferris, Alex Jacob, Connor Pritchard-Lee; Kieran Prescott, Lee Robinson Kevin McCallion. Subs: Harvey Barrett, Joseph Gill, Rhys Lindsell, Kieran Ryall, Fin Skews.
Callington Town man of the match: Jake Mead-Crebbin.