SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Camelford 1 Callington Town 1
LEE Robinson fired in an equaliser eight minutes before the break to deny strugglers Camelford a precious victory against their high-flying visitors.
Robinson turned and beat the impressive Josh Colwill from the penalty spot after Shae Cardiff’s counter-attacking goal put the Camels in front on 12 minutes.
Both sides went into the game in different mindsets following their FA Vase adventures three days earlier with Cally on a high after knocking out one-league higher Shepton Mallet on penalties, while the Cornishmen were beaten 1-0 by Somerset side Bishops Lydeard from SWPL Premier East.
Camelford gave a first start to 16-year-old Kenlee Dyson, while Shae Cardiff led the line with Kenan Nicholas and Fin Ellacott either side. Adam Sleep moved back into defence from up front.
After a relatively even start, Camelford shocked their opponents as from a Cally corner, the ball was cleared up field.
Cardiff, using his undoubted pace, latched on to it and ran towards the area before finding the bottom corner from just outside of the box, giving Jake Mead-Crebbin no chance.
Cally equalised before the break when Robinson received a pass and fired past Colwill, and the Pastymen continued that momentum after the break, dominating the opening half hour, which included Robinson’s header being brilliantly saved.
Camelford came into the game again as time ticked on, but failed to seriously test Mead-Crebbin as a defender cut out Kenan Nicholas’ cross with Mark Gusterson waiting for a tap-in.
Both sides had to settle for a point with the hosts slightly happier.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Jamie Rowlands, Harvey Barrett, Fin Newman, Rhys Lindsell, Ben Langton (capt), JJ Gill, Alex Jacob, Kieran Ryall, Will Elliott, Lee Robinson. Subs: Kieran Prescott, Frazer Ferris, Callum Courts, Connor Pritchard-Lee, Fin Skews.
Callington Town man of the match: Rhys Lindsell.