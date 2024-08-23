NINE South West Peninsula League Premier West clubs are in action tomorrow in the first qualifying round of the 2024/25 FA Vase.
Early leaders Dobwalls, the only side with a perfect 100% winning record, face a stern test when they go to fellow league rivals Wendron United who are third.
The Dron will look to bounce back from a surprise 2-1 reversal at home to Penzance in midweek, and a close contest is expected.
Two of the league’s title hopefuls are away from home at SWPL Premier East outfits.
Newquay make the long trip to North Devon to take on Torridgeside, while Liskeard head up the A38 to Bovey Tracey.
Wadebridge Town have enjoyed three straight wins after successive defeats at Wendron and Liskeard, and welcome Somerset outfit Cheddar from Western League Division One, while Cheddar’s county rivals Bishops Lydeard, who play in SWPL Premier East are close by at Camelford, a side under a rebuild.
Launceston welcome Millbrook in a battle of the SWPL Premier West clubs, while there will be plenty of eyes on in-form Callington Town who tackle Western League Premier Division outfit Shepton Mallet at the Ginsters Marsh.
All matches start at 3pm.