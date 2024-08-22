SWPL PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Dobwalls 4 Millbrook 0
DOBWALLS stretched their 100 per cent start to the season to four games with a victory which sent them to the top of the table.
For over an hour at Lantoom Park on Tuesday night there was nothing to choose between the sides but the introduction of summer signing Kai Burrell changed all of that.
Within a minute of replacing Kaycee Fidelis, the sub fancied his chances from the edge of the penalty area on 65 minutes and crashed a brilliant volley into the roof of the net.
Two minutes later another substitute, CJ Pritchard, found space on the left flank, cut inside and bent a superb shot around Millbrook keeper Tom Burstow into the far corner.
And if the crowd thought that was a fine finish, it was usurped in the 72nd minute when Charlie Castlehouse, who had had a relatively quiet game, launched a shot from 30 yards which smashed into the roof of the net, giving Burstow no chance.
Three goals in seven minutes and it was game over. Burrell’s second goal six minutes from time completed the rout.
It might have been so different had a youthful Millbrook side taken a great opportunity only a minute before Burrell’s opener.
Three times in the same attack it seemed certain that the ball would be forced over the line, but great defending inside their six-yard box, including a fine save by James Morley, kept Dobwalls on level terms.
As good as they are in attack, Dobwalls are strong defensively and have conceded only one goal in their opening four games and this was their third consecutive clean sheet.
Credit must go to Millbrook too. For a team who walked off as 4-0 losers, they contributed a lot to the contest and could argue that they could do little about three of Dobwalls’ goals, such was their quality.
On their return to the South West Peninsula League, Millbrook have gone for young players who need time at this level. It was good to see so many there to support them.
DOBWALLS: James Morley, Antony Davey, Taylor Davey, Nathan Lang, Joe Cook, Adam Kenyon, Will Larsen (CJ Pritchard 54), Ryan Geach, Josh Johnson, Charlie Castlehouse, Kaycee Fidelis (Kai Burrell 64). Subs: James Forrest, Hayden Baugh, Oscar Larrieu. MILLBROOK: Tom Burstow, Ronnie Reynolds (Josh Payn 52), Ben Smith, Adam Beardsmore, Abubacar Camara-Balde, Josh Hambleton, Jack Smart, Luis Hewings (Lewis Pacey 60), Charlie Menear, Samuel Pearson, Oliver Down (Jay Boyle 60).
Men of the Match. Dobwalls – Josh Johnson; Millbrook – Josh Hambleton.