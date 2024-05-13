BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST - SATURDAY, MAY 11
Callington Seconds v Holsworthy
CALLINGTON Seconds kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a 17-run victory over Holsworthy at Lux Park, home of Liskeard CC.
The game was moved due to Cally’s MayFest celebrations, and after choosing to bat, Cally made a competitive 176 all out which was made possible by 54 from opener Richard Brown, 41 from number six from the hard-hitting Charlie Coates and 19 from Tom Neville.
South African left-arm spinner Herschelle Poggenpoel was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-17 from his nine overs.
A superb new ball spell from Spencer Whatley (4-37) then put Callington firmly in the driving seat.
He took care of Aiden Gerry, Poggenpoel (5) and Dan Smith in his opening spell before returning later on to dismiss the set Jack Greening who made 62.
Joe Coates was then the star in the middle overs for Cally as he took 3-20 from his nine overs.
They eventually dismissed the visitors for 159.
Lanhydrock v Menheniot-Looe
CORNWALL Over 60s spinner Stuart Nye took the remarkable figures of 6-9 from nine overs as Menheniot-Looe recorded a low-scoring victory at Lanhydrock on Saturday.
Things didn’t look good for the East Cornwall side at tea having been dismissed for just 128, but an inspired spell by Nye in partnership with Australian overseas Lachie Osborne turned the tide.
Earlier Menheniot recovered from 28-4 with Josh Geary (29), Osborne (25), Ross Ripley (18) and Hobie Vipond-Western (18) all making valuable contributions.
Stand-in skipper Luke Buckland (37) and opener Jamie Eldridge (15) got the innings off to a good start but that was as good as it got.
The home bowlers did a good job earlier in the day with youngster Jacob Eldridge taking 3-34, while Gary Jones (2-21 off eight) also impressed.