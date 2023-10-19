CAMELFORD moved up to eighth in the SWPL Premier West table last night as Connor Sturdy’s 94th volley secured them a 2-1 success at Dobwalls.
The Camels were up against it for long spells in the first half but did create chances, as did the home side who played down the slope.
However, it was the Camels that took the lead early in the second half when Brooklyn Wilkins clipped in Andy Boxall’s cross.
Dobwalls equalised with 15 to go when Gino Garside’s 20-yard drive went in off the post, but Sturdy’s cracker sent the points back to Trefrew Park. Dobwalls remain fifth in the table with the Camels just above halfway, albeit having played more than any of their rivals.
See next week’s paper for a full report.