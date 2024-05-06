St Piran League round-up – Saturday, May 4
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
CHAMPIONS St Dominick are just one game away from going through the whole season unbeaten after a 3-0 victory at neighbours Callington Town Reserves on Friday night.
The Doms now have a remarkable record of 23 wins and two draws, and will do an ‘Invincibles’ campaign if they win at second-placed St Mawgan on Saturday.
Friday night’s encounter saw the first half shaded by the hosts, but the Doms were able to keep Cally’s youngsters out.
However the second half was a completely different story as they flexed their muscles.
The first arrived quickly as Alex Jacob headed home Pete Styring’s cross before before a fine solo effort from Kieran Ryall made it two.
Francis Pengelly rounded off the scoring before John Styring rattled the home crossbar.
Four other games took place on Saturday in the division.
St Mawgan remain two points clear of Saltash United Reserves with a game in-hand after a 2-2 draw between the two in which the Ashes fought back from 2-0 down at the break.
North Petherwin continued their impressive first season at Step Seven as they eased past Sticker Reserves 2-0 with Ben Sharpe notching a brace.
Elsewhere, Saltash Borough picked up three points as they won 2-1 at Gunnislake.
The Borough scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes through George Soper and Jamie Clist, and although the hosts pulled one back five minutes before the end through Ben Backway.
There was also a goalless draw between the reserve teams of St Austell and Millbrook.
DIVISION ONE EAST
ST MINVER remain in pole position for the title after two victories last week.
After seeing off top four hopefuls Nanpean Rovers 3-2 in midweek thanks to a Rob Green double, they made the short trip over to Wadebridge Town Reserves on Saturday and ran out 3-1 winners.
Heading into the midweek games, St Minver were level on points with Foxhole Stars who have played a game more.
The Stars kept up the pressure with a 2-1 success over Boscastle who scored through a James Bosley penalty.
Kilkhampton kept up their chances of a top four finish with a 1-1 draw at Torpoint Athletic Thirds thanks to a second half equaliser, just three days after their trip to St Blazey Reserves was postponed.
At the other end of the table, St Columb had a week to forget as they lost 9-3 at Foxhole on Tuesday before being thrashed 12-0 at Nanpean on Saturday.
There was also another double-figure score in the league as Liskeard Athletic Reserves eased past St Stephen 11-1 with Tre Hansford helping himself to six, while the local derby between Newquay and St Newlyn East was decided by a solitary Owen London goal five minutes from time.
DIVISION TWO EAST
ST TEATH are now right on the heels of Lifton in the race for promotion after a 3-1 victory in West Devon on Saturday.
St Teath started the week six points behind Lifton, but their 5-3 victory over Mevagissey in midweek plus a 3-3 draw between their opponents and Dobwalls meant that the gap was down to four.
But Saturday’s results mean with both teams having two games left, Lifton are a point clear.
Pensilva remain favourites for the title despite being held to a goalless draw at St Breward. The Pens, who had five games to go before last night’s trip to St Dennis Development, were two points behind Lifton.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, Gorran beat neighbours Mevagissey 4-3, Bodmin Town Reserves edged past struggling St Merryn 2-1, and Lanivet Inn handed St Dennis Development a home walkover.