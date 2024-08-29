ST PIRAN LEAGUE MIDWEEK ROUND-UP
ALTARNUN picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday night as they beat Callington Town Reserves 2-0 at Tresibbett in Premier Division East.
The Nuns were beaten in their two opening games, got three points on the board through Tyler Branch and Oliver Wetherall.
The other game saw Saltash United Reserves edge past North Petherwin 1-0 at Kimberley Stadium.
Tuesday night’s action saw three games.
Promoted St Blazey Reserves enjoyed a fine evening at their St Austell counterparts as they eased to a 7-3 success including a Tom Hensman hat-trick, while previously unbeaten Foxhole Stars were edged out 3-2 by St Mawgan.
Champions St Dominick, who are undergoing a rebuild, lost 1-0 at Millbrook Reserves thanks to Jay Boyle’s goal.
In Division One East, Newquay Reserves beat visiting Roche 5-4 despite trailing 3-1 at the turnaround.
Three goals came in the first five minutes after the break, before an own goal on 79 minutes won it.
Scott Best, Chris Coad, Paul Osborne and Enrick Talacka were the Roche scorers.
Lifton’s tough start continued as they were beaten 2-1 at Liskeard Athletic Reserves.
Isaac Parnell’s effort was cancelled out by Jamie Casson and Joe Short.
One game in Division Two East saw Dobwalls Reserves and Saltash United Thirds share the points after a 3-3 draw, while it was the same score at Delabole in Division Three East when United welcomed St Minver Reserves.
Delabole led 3-2 at the break with Harry Page notching either side of Davey Tilley’s brace, but goals from Ollie Bate, Phil Dines and Will Hanson gave the Blues a point.
Two games took place in Division Four East with St Blazey Thirds losing 7-1 to their Newquay counterparts, while Henry Timms’ double helped Pensilva Reserves to a 6-1 success on Wednesday at re-formed St Neot.