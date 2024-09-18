ST NEWLYN East continue to set a remarkable pace at the top of St Piran League Division One East after thrashing Liskeard Athletic Reserves 6-2 on Saturday.
The Blues welcomed the Lux Park outfit having won all five games, and despite a close first half which they shaded 3-2, they upped the ante after the break.
Liskeard scored through Joe Short’s double, but Jay Manning, Chris Sturgess, Ross London (2), Jake Watson and sub Sonny Summers-Evans got the job done.
Torpoint Athletic Thirds are six points behind with a game in-hand after winning 2-1 at promoted St Breward.
The Point led 2-0 at the break through Ryan Easterbrook’s double, and although Daniel Hocking pulled one back, they held on.
Wadebridge Town have enjoyed a fine few days.
On Saturday they made the short trip to Roche and won 3-2, before a derby success over St Teath on Tuesday.
Jago Durston, Quinn Roberts and Joseph Favour secured the turnaround after the hosts led 2-0 at the break on Saturday, and there was a late winner from Camelford’s Kenan Nicholas to overcome St Teath on Tuesday.
Earlier, Mitchell Martin had scored for Town in the first half which ended 1-1.
Looe Town have only played twice, but they continued their perfect start on Saturday by seeing off struggling St Stephen 3-1.
Reece Willmott put the Sharks ahead, but St Stephen levelled before the break.
But Looe won it through Finn Bartlett (62) and Aubrey Boxall (70).
Pensilva are in mid-table following promotion, but Tony Rogers’ men were beaten 2-1 by top four hopefuls Nanpean Rovers.
Sam Rogers netted for the Pens in the first half, but goals either side of the break from Ryan Best and Zachary Best sent the points back to the Clay Country.
Two Division One East sides faced off at Mount Wise in the first round of the George Evely Cup, but Newquay Reserves are through after seeing off in-form Boscastle after extra-time.
George Brown and Sam Fearon gave the Peppermints a 2-0 half-time lead, but Boscastle roared back to send the tie into extra-time thanks to Josh Insley’s double.
But Brown and Fearon got their second each to put them in control, and sub Drew Barion sealed it with three minutes remaining.