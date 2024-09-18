By Dave Trundle, Caradon Indoor Bowling Club
CARADON Indoor Bowling Club will hold a free taster session on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to midday at Lux Park.
There is no age limit, bring along the family, grandparents and all, and enjoy the event.
Don’t let disability put you off, we have trained coaches who will cater for your needs.
We can supply shoes, buy if you prefer, slippers or smooth-soled trainers will be fine.
This session is for non bowlers, while Sunday (September 22) is an open day for club members, with a mixed friendly that gets underway in the afternoon.Should you require further information, please call Dave Trundle on 01579 343191.