By Steve Rich, Newquay AFC secretary
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Millbrook 1 Newquay 2
NEWQUAY travelled to Millbrook on Saturday looking for another three points to add to their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 season.
It was a beautiful day in South East Cornwall, the sun was shining and with no wind made you think that summer had arrived rather than being behind us.
Newquay started the game and immediately went on the attack, pushing the ball up field for Louis Price and Callam McOnie to chase and put pressure on the Millbrook back four which proved effective, as the Brook conceded a number of throw-ins.
However after only four minutes Millbrook started an attack with the ball being played quickly from defence through their midfield and eventually to their forwards.
Number nine Charlie Menear picked up the ball on the edge of the Newquay box and was left unchallenged for long enough to take a shot on goal which beat the outstretched hand of Brodie Cole.
Newquay came straight back after the kick off with McOnie putting his cross onto the head of Tom Shepherd who made the Millbrook keeper make an outstanding save off the line.
Newquay were relentless in their attacks throughout the first half, keeping the pressure on their back four, with the home side only making a few ventures in to the Newquay half but never really threatening.
The Peppermints’ equaliser came just before half-time when Price received the ball from a throw in, turned both the defenders marking him and played the ball across the box to Phil Lowry who calmly passed the ball sideways to McOnie who made no mistake.
The second half began with Newquay continuing to put pressure on the Millbrook defenders, only letting their players venture out of the own half on the rare occasions.
Newquay’s second and match-winning goal came half way through the second half when a precise 30-yard pass from Cam Turner found Price who chested the ball down, turned and put the ball through the defence to find Lowry who took once pace to his left avoiding the defender’s challenge and calmly placed the ball past the keeper.
The half continued with Newquay dominating the play with their slick passing and pressure whenever a Millbrook player had the ball, with Cole having very little to do during the second half.
Newquay collected the points but Millbrook, who were a very young side, showed that they could play football and I am sure will be a force to reckoned with in the seasons to come.
MILLBROOK: Jamie Dudley; Abu Balde, Adam Beardsmore, Oliver Down, Charlie Menear, Sam Pearson, Ronnie Reynolds, Jason Richards, Jack Smart, Ben Smith, Louis Wilson. Subs: William Dawe, Kacper Gorecki, Theo Roberts.
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Aaron Dilley, Harry Downing, Callum Edlin, Ross Fallens, Phil Lowry, Callum Mconie, Tom Moxham, Louis Price, Tom Shepherd, Cam Turner. Subs: Coen Briggs, Jacob Grange, Shaun Middleton, Lucas Potts.