By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates are pleased to confirm that Exeter Chiefs lock Eoin O’Connor has this week arrived at the Mennaye Field on loan.
Waterford-born, 24-year-old Eoin is a former Ireland under 18s and under 19s player who, prior to joining Exeter, had enjoyed four years at Munster where he made appearances in both the United Rugby Championship and the Heineken Champions Cup.
Welcoming Eoin to Cornwall, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver commented:
“We are delighted to bring someone of Eoin’s quality into our squad. Not only are we in need of such a quality second-row, but it will also be an experience and opportunity for the guys around him to learn.
“No doubt he’ll be chomping at the bit to get some game time to keep his rugby journey going, and warmly welcome him to Cornwall and to the Mennaye where we expect him to fully enjoy his time with us.”