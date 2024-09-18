THERE was a full eight-game programme in St Piran League Premier Division East on Saturday, which included leaders Saltash Borough drop their first points of the season.
Kevin McCann’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by North Petherwin at Salt Mill, an impressive result for the new-look Badgers who have lost several key players over the summer.
Fourth-placed Petherwin took a 25th minute lead through Lewis Halliday, but the equaliser came just before the break through George Soper.
Both teams had chances to win it, but a point was a fair result.
Saltash United Reserves also have 19 points from a possible 21 after winning 2-1 on the coast at Polperro on Saturday and then 3-1 at their Millbrook counterparts last night.
Ben Waters and Spike Nicholls got the all-important goals for the Ashes at Polperro who were pegged back on 66 minutes by Timothy Ryan.
Callington Town Reserves are third, albeit five points behind and having played two more games, after edging past their promoted St Blazey counterparts.
It was all one-way traffic at the break as Blazey led 2-0 through Ashton Cantell (10) and Ross Willcock (25), but Cally turned it around thanks to Taran Goodright (2) and James Brenton.
At the other end of the table, St Austell Reserves remain bottom after losing 3-1 to their Torpoint Athletic counterparts at Poltair Park.
Torpoint’s goals came via Cameron Ross (25) and Blaine Walton (55 and 73).
Gunnislake were thrashed 5-0 by visiting Foxhole Stars at Butts Meadow.
Cam Bidgood and Chris Kilbey at the double with Courtney Rowe also on target for the Clay Country outfit who have adapted well to life at Step Seven.
Altarnun are up to third bottom after holding fifth-placed Millbrook Reserves to a 1-1 draw at Tresibbett.
The Nuns went ahead after 15 minutes through Tyler Branch, but just after the half-hour disaster struck as Jed Parnell was sent off for two yellow cards.
Millbrook earned a point through Josh Payn to continue their good start.
Last year’s champions St Dominick are rebuilding after a summer of change, and edged a seven-goal thriller against St Mawgan at Lovells Park.
Adam Patterson notched twice for the Doms with Connor Bone and Joe Dobby also on the scoresheet.
Launceston Reserves picked up their second victory of the season with a 4-0 success at their Sticker counterparts.
It’s been a testing couple of years for the Clarets as they have introduced a number of younger players, but after losing their opening five games, have found their shooting boots.
Ryan Crabb’s 86th minute winner saw them beat Gunnislake 4-3 seven days earlier, and at Burngullow Park they scored four once more.
Jacob Hobson gave them a 25th minute lead before the final three goals came in the final 17 minutes through Josh Chidley (73), Jacob Ham (82) and Danny Mitchell (88).