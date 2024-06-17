Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, June 15
SALTASH St Stephens Seconds ground out a victory over Bude Seconds in a low-scoring game where only eight wickets fell.
The Saints made 159-3 against Bude’s disciplined attack, 77 of which came from Duncan Nobes.
Skipper Shayn Rencher added 23 at the top of the order.
Saltash’s four-man attack of Jim Matthews, Jack Roberts, Nick Hewlett and Mickey Martin then kept things tight.
Change bowlers Hewlett and Martin took 2-44 and 1-46 respectively, while Matthews (1-28) and Roberts (0-27) went at less than three an over.
Gunnislake enjoyed a good win by 73 runs at Bugle.
Gunni were in trouble early on against Sam Couchman (4-16), but Russ Holloway and man of the match Graham Murray ensured they turned it around to reach 214-8.
Holloway made 97 while Murray ground out 42.
Murray (5-31) and Lee Roberts (4-23) then shared nine wickets as Bugle were dismissed for 141.
Holsworthy Seconds maintained their position in second as they ground out a 24-run victory at Werrington Fourths on Saturday.
They were in massive trouble at 59-7 before the combination of Dan Marks (19) and Guy Beagley (50) saw them add 72 before the final three wickets fell on 131.
The hosts then found it even tougher going against a lively attack.
Adam Lovejoy was the pick with 4-20 while Ryan Bridgeman (2-18 off 10) was tidy.
At 106-7 the hosts still had a chance, but Lovejoy returned to take the final two wickets.
South Petherwin Seconds visited Roche Thirds on Sunday and eased to a resounding ten-wicket win.
Loan player Gareth Clements took 5-16 as the hosts were bowled out for 114, before James Cawsey (66no) and Richard Watson (32no) knocked the runs off in less than 15 overs.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Gorran won by 54 runs at Wadebridge Thirds having posted 215-5, 128 of which came from Tyrone Sarucan, while St Stephen Seconds were 51-run victors at St Austell Fourths.
All five games went ahead on Saturday in Division Six East.
Leaders St Neot overcame a scare to beat Launceston by two wickets.
Lanson made a competitive 162-9 at Wenmoth, skipper Kevin Worth top-scoring with 53 not out, while Stephen Rowe took 5-43.
Forty-seven extras probably cost the visitors in the run chase as St Neot edged home with the ninth wicket partnership adding 14.
Chris Arthur (32) and Mark Pearce (28) got most of St Neot’s runs.
Luckett Seconds enjoyed another dominant victory, an eight-wicket success over their Boconnoc counterparts at Chapel Field.
Only Mark Jenkins with 27 reached double figures in a sorry 65 all out as Gareth Clements (4-15 off 9.3) and Martin Budge (3-9 off 6).
Luckett lost Budge and Michael Clements cheaply, but Ben Williams (25no) and Adam Piper (21no) knocked off the rest without any fuss.
Lanhydrock Thirds won by 110 runs at St Stephen Thirds.
Thomas Miles made 85 and Alfie Cousens 55 in a hefty total of 280-9 before Cousens (3-40) and Nathanael James (5-40) shared eight wickets in the reply.
Tideford Seconds won by two wickets at Menheniot-Looe Thirds.
Michael Conbeer (54) and John Walsh (43) were the main run-scorers in Menheniot’s 160 all out, which saw 4-26 from Dieter Hearle.
Tideford’s reply was given a good start by Gary Lillyman’s 47.
Bits and pieces from the rest, which included 26 from Jason Fry and an unbeaten 14 from Jack Cope got them over the line.
Chris James took 4-26 for the hosts.
The other game saw Tintagel Seconds win by six wickets against Newquay Fourths having held the visitors to 114-7 in a 37-over game.