ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Werrington 243 (36.2/38), Callington 152 (35.2/38).
In a game reduced to 38 overs per side due to overnight and morning rain, the hosts still chose to bat and racked up a hefty 243 all out, led by a brilliant century from Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan who smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his 107 from just 70 balls.
Callington did start well as the pacey Mohammed Danyaal (2-30) first had Sam Hockin (12) caught at deep square-leg by Aidan Libby on the pull, before George Rickard picked out skipper Graham Wagg at mid-on to go for nought.
John Moon (34 off 36) and Dilshan took the score to 59-2 in the 11th over before Moon struck a short ball from Ben Alford straight down Libby’s throat.
But the match was changed by a superb partnership of 121 between Dilshan and vice-captain Mark Gribble.
Dilshan took on the bowling from the outset, while Gribble added 36 from 55 balls before departing in the 28th over when he picked out Max Tryfonos off Xavie Clarke.
Libby was introduced in the next over and had Adam Hodgson caught on the square-leg fence for a second-ball nought.
Ben Jenkin added 10, but Dilshan brought up his century in 66 balls when he swept a Libby full-toss for six.
He was out in the next over to Clarke, caught at short fine-leg for 107 from just 70 balls, and Cally worked their way through the tail as Libby (4-28 off 4.5) and Clarke (3-43 off 5) shared seven wickets.
Once the DLS calculations had been made, Callington required 244 from 38 overs and got off to a good start, reaching 47-1 after nine overs.
But once James Brenton (30 off 30) and Clarke departed in successive balls to Jordan Duke, the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion as they slipped to 73-6.
Duke took two more including Liam Lindsay (17) and Wagg (13) to end with 4-17 from his eight overs, while Darren Webber (2-36) trapped both Libby and Rowen Taplin lbw.
Ben Ellis delayed the inevitable with 54 from just 40 balls, but he was last man out to Adam Hodgson (2-15) as they were dismissed for 152 with 28 balls to spare.
White admitted Callington were completely outplayed, saying: “Saturday was a disappointing defeat. In fairness. Dilly batted brilliantly with a chanceless knock that put Werrington in the driving seat.
“With the bat we just never got going. Young James Brenton looked excellent at the top once again which is great to see, but apart from him and a late order 50 from Ben Ellis, there wasn’t much to praise with our batting efforts.”
Cally are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle having dropped to within 10 points of bottom side Grampound Road, and on Saturday welcome a St Just side who are seven points behind.
White said: “Saturday against St Just is a big game for us. We need to get back to winning ways and I’m hopeful that we can put a performance together to do so.”
