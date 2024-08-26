Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 24
LEADERS St Neot remain two points clear of second-placed St Blazey Seconds after both sides recorded 20-point victories.
St Neot visited Newquay Thirds and dismissed the coastal club for just 85 with Cornwall Over 50s seamer Spencer Ham taking 6-22 from nine overs.
In reply, Jack Kent made 37 before Andrew Tamblyn (19no) and David Masters (15no) secured a nine-wicket success.
St Blazey had an even easier afternoon as they dismissed Buckland Monachorum for only 76 before strolling to a ten-wicket victory.
Steve Gilks took 4-16 from ten overs before Darwin Fitzpatrick (40no) and George Taylor (28no) batted through in the reply.
Alex Caddy struck 113 in Menheniot-Looe Seconds’ victory over Pencarrow.
Sam Conway produced a career-best spell as Duloe won by seven wickets at strugglers Launceston Seconds.
He took 7-25 from his ten overs as the Lawhitton-based club were all out for just 91 despite Mark Thomas’ unbeaten 47.
Launceston had a sniff when Olivia Jones took 3-17 early on, but Felix Plant (46no) and Dan Conway (27no) saw the visitors home. Elsewhere in the division, St Minver Seconds’ three-match winning run came to an end as they were well beaten at third-placed St Stephen.
Tim Hooper provided the anchor for the hosts as his unbeaten 97 saw them post 219-7.
The visitors only used four bowlers with Sam Hocking’s 3-47 the best, while Matt Gilbert chipped in with 2-54.
The reply never got going as only two batsmen passed double figures.
Gilbert batted through for 68, but of the rest, only Neil Kent with 22 got started as they were dismissed for 142 with two balls to spare.