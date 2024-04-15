ST PIRAN LEAGUE EAST ROUND-UP - SATURDAY, APRIL 13
ST DOMINICK were crowned Premier Division East champions on Saturday without kicking a ball.
The Doms knew that anything but a St Mawgan victory over Saltash United Reserves would see them go one better than last year, and the 2-2 draw meant the title was theirs despite having five games to go.
The draw also meant Saltash stayed a point behind St Mawgan having played a game more.
Elsewhere in the division, Altarnun are off the bottom of the table after a superb 3-1 success at Polperro.
The Nuns looked dead and buried a month ago, but a fourth win of the season saw them move to within six points of third bottom Sticker Reserves who lost 3-2 at Callington Town Reserves on Friday night.
Altarnun scored through Brandon Ambrose (20) and Cameron Bailey (32) in the first half, and although Timothy Ryan (50) pulled one back soon after the break, Bailey’s second on 71 minutes got the job done.
The floodlit fixture at Callington saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead on 31 minutes through James Brenton before Sticker equalised from the spot on the hour.
Fin Skews put Cally back in front (70), but they were pegged back again five minutes later.
But first team captain Ben Langton’s goal in injury-time ensured victory.
Elsewhere in the division, last year’s winners Saltash Borough are four points off second after thrashing Millbrook Reserves 6-0 thanks to goals from Deacon Thomson (2), Dan Alford, Michael Hambly, Shay McCarthy and Kieran Owen.
North Petherwin continued their excellent first season at Step Seven as they won 1-0 at St Austell Reserves.
Ben Sharpe got all the important goal on the hour.
Six games went ahead over the weekend in Division One East.
Bottom side Looe Town were comfortably beaten 3-0 by top four hopefuls Nanpean Rovers, while Friday’s action at The Mill saw Torpoint Athletic Thirds earn a 2-2 draw against visiting St Blazey Reserves.
Blazey led 2-0 late on, but goals from substitutes Luke Gibbons (85) and Joseph Lewis (90) ensured a point.
Liskeard Athletic Reserves had a day to forget at St Newlyn East as they were thrashed 7-1.
It was game over by the break as the hosts led 6-0, and although the Blues were much improved, it was too little too late.
Tre Hansford got the Blues’ consolation on 77 minutes.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Foxhole Stars won 12-0 at struggling St Columb Major, title hopefuls St Minver eased past Roche 3-0, and Boscastle were surprise 5-0 winners at Kilkhampton.
Pensilva tightened their grip on the Division Two East crown after seeing off nearest challengers Lanivet Inn 2-1 on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead on 62 minutes, but were soon pegged back by sub Jack Podmore.
However Aaron Varcoe’s 30-yard free-kick found it’s way in on 86 minutes to ensure it’s Pensilva’s to lose.
At the other end of the table there were important home wins for Calstock and Bodmin Town Reserves.
Calstock edged past Mevagissey 3-2 with Bodmin put five past St Dennis Development in a 5-1 victory.
Ben Gaynor’s treble helped Dobwalls Reserves saw off their St Minver counterparts 6-2, while Saltash United Thirds lost 1-0 at St Teath.
Division Three East saw a full programme including two double-headers.
Promotion-chasing Lanreath won 3-1 at nearby Bodmin, but nearby Lostwithiel couldn’t help them out as leaders Bude Town Reserves won 3-1.
Looe Town Reserves conceded their double-header with North Petherwin Reserves, Gunnislake Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw by Liskeard Athletic Thirds and St Dominick Reserves thrashed St Mawgan Reserves 6-2, which included a Steven Nicholls hat-trick.