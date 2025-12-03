St Piran League Division One East latest round-up
ST BREWARD secured a vital three points in their quest for survival as they edged out neighbours Wadebridge Town Reserves 1-0 at Brake Parc.
The villagers have struggled somewhat so far this term, winning just one of their opening eight games, but Senan Hilton’s 55th minute finish got the job done.
They moved on to seven points, three ahead of second bottom St Dominick who were beaten 6-1 at St Newlyn East.
The hosts had to wait until the 32nd minute for the breakthrough which arrived through Harry Mugford, but by the break it was all but game over as Owen London (36) and Daniel Ball (40) made it 3-0.
Jake Watson made it 4-0 on the hour which was added to 12 minutes later by Ross London. Sub Martin Hunn got one back for the Doms with 15 to play, but an own goal almost straight from kick-off restored the home side’s five-goal advantage.
The Doms stay three points behind Liskeard Athletic Reserves who were beaten 3-1 at a Pensilva side who look a good bet to be in the mix for promotion.
The village outfit now have eight wins from nine starts and saw Kyle Hutchings have a hand in all three goals.
He scored the first two on 36 and 59 minutes before setting up Matt Hill for the third 10 minutes from time.
Boscastle moved up to 11th with a third win from seven games with an impressive 4-2 success at mid-table Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
The Castle made the long trip to The Mill and took the lead on 23 minutes through James Bosley, before the hosts levelled within two minutes through Joshua Gerson.
Bosley restored Boscastle’s lead on 34 minutes before Jordan Blanchard’s penalty shortly after the hour made it 3-1.
Harry Thomson halved the deficit on 64 minutes, but Jake Dickinson’s brilliant long-range strike ended the game 13 minutes from time.
Boscastle then visited league leaders Newquay Reserves on Tuesday night in the George Evely Cup and won it via Jordan Blanchard’s goal.
The returning Matt Pethick was named man-of-the-match as they reached the last eight.
The other league game on Saturday saw St Stephen enjoy goal-scoring spree at Saltash United Thirds.
The Clay Country outfit moved up to fifth as a result thanks to a remarkable double hat-trick from Connor Jago.
He scored twice inside the first 10 minutes (5 and 8) before adding four more after the break.
He got his third moments after the restart before scoring after 63, 68 and 78 minutes.
Aaron Cloke (17) and Alex Haynes (40) were also on target in the first half.
St Teath reached the last 16 of the George Evely Cup on Saturday as they won 5-1 at Mevagissey.
