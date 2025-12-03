LORENT Tolaj produced a perfect response to his recent red card as Plymouth Argyle secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy round of 32 at Betwright Stadium.
The Swiss striker, who faces a three-match League One suspension starting against Bradford City on Saturday, had the final word in his last first-team outing before the ban.
Tolaj’s 10th goal of the season came deep into added time, ensuring the Pilgrims’ won after a tense contest.
Both sides had chances late on, with Tolaj denied by a last-ditch goal-line clearance, while Argyle goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond made a crucial save to keep Sonny Perkins from putting Leyton Orient ahead.
Head coach Tom Cleverley praised Tolaj’s reaction following his red card in the 3-0 defeat to Northampton Town, describing the goal as a “perfect response.”
Cleverley said: “It’s a pleasing night. We had to respond from the weekend and we did. The second consecutive 1-0 away win, proving to ourselves we’re capable of keeping clean sheets, which is an important base to work from.
"We created enough chances to win the game and I thought we created enough for others to show that we can cope without him (Tolaj) for the next three games for sure.”
Cleverley added that Tolaj had apologised to team-mates and staff after the red card and had reflected on the incident.
“He knew he had let everyone down, he apologised to the guys and myself. It’s done now and he has come back with a perfect response tonight,” the manager explained.
Argyle return to League One action on Saturday when they tackle Bradford City at Home Park.
