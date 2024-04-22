St Piran League East round-up – Saturday, April 20
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
ST DOMINICK celebrated winning the title last weekend by seeing off nearest challengers St Mawgan 4-0 at Lovells Park.
The Doms could relax and took the lead 35 minutes in through Taylor Gerry.
It was one-way traffic after the restart and further goals from Kane Thomas, keeper Jamie Blatchford from the penalty spot, and Gerry’s second ensured a superb afternoon on a day they were presented with the league title.
At the other end of the table, Altarnun continue to rally as they won 3-1 at neighbours Launceston Reserves who remain bottom.
Brandon Stott put the Nuns in front on 25 minutes before Cameron Bailey doubled the lead 34 minutes in.
Jack Burnley made the points safe on 78 minutes before Mark Elvidge’s late consolation.
The Nuns are two points behind Sticker Reserves who were beaten 1-0 by their Millbrook counterparts thanks to Charlie Brown’s first half finish, while Polperro need to be careful after another defeat, this time 4-2 at Torpoint Reserves who saw Chris Westall score twice.
North Petherwin kept up their good form with a 4-1 victory over Callington Town Reserves.
Birthday boy Josh Sanders helped himself to a hat-trick after Harley Westlake opened the scoring.
Last year’s winners Saltash Borough were beaten in a five-goal thriller at St Austell Reserves who saw Sol Wilson score twice.
DIVISION ONE EAST
SIX of the seven matches scheduled went ahead in the second-tier with title hopefuls St Minver awarded a home walkover due to St Columb Major being unable to raise a side.
However, they were left delighted that Torpoint Athletic Thirds had held leaders Foxhole Stars to a 2-2 draw, which means Minver are three points behind with two games in-hand.
Torpoint scored through Edward Clarke and an own goal to cancel out Benn Bould’s double.
Nanpean are second after a 3-1 success at in-form St Newlyn East, while fourth-placed St Blazey Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Looe Town.
It was also all square at Boscastle as Jordan Blanchard’s 25th minute goal was soon cancelled out by Daniel Bentley, while Wadebridge Town Reserves are up to seventh after a 3-0 victory at Roche courtesy of Kenan Nicholas, Mayland Amos and Zack O’Connor.
DIVISION TWO EAST
TO GET all the games played, there were more double-headers this week with teams playing two one-hour matches.
It was a bad afternoon for leaders Pensilva who dropped five points at St Teath who have given themselves an outside chance of finishing in the top two.
The opening contest was a goalless draw before the North Cornwall side won the second game 2-1 despite Brandon Arnill’s 55th minute penalty.
Lifton enjoyed a six-point Saturday as they beat Bodmin Town Reserves twice.
Having won 5-3 at promotion-hopefuls Lanivet Inn in midweek, they were back on home soil and took the first contest 2-0 courtesy of second half goals from Dave Sharpe and Isaac Parnell.
The same two combined to put Lifton in front in the second outing, before Bodmin replied through Arbennik Webster and Matthew Hooper.
However led by man of the match Parnell, he and Sharpe added another apiece before Dan Altaan rounded off the scoring, with all goals coming in the first half.
Lanivet fell to another defeat, this time 4-0 at Mevagissey, while at the other end of the table, St Minver Reserves are a point adrift after St Merryn drew 3-3 at fellow strugglers St Dennis Development.
Calstock were beaten 5-2 by visiting Gorran, while Dobwalls Reserves edged to a 2-1 success at Saltash United Thirds with Jordan West at the double.