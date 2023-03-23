The local response to this announcement has not been positive, with many local residents taking online to express their frustrations. One Facebook user said: “I hope that the people responsible for this will hang their heads in shame.” While another wrote: “Every person that saw this coming and tried to stand and fight for what we had was ousted out! This club had been part of the community for over 100 years. Although we all saw this coming it was something that no one wanted to see.” And some reflections on what this means for the youth of the area: “This is a sad read…Torpoint needs to give our youth options.”