ST BLAZEY are through to the quarter-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup after a highly-controversial 4-0 victory at Camelford last night.
Former home favourite Ryan Downing gave the Western League Premier Division side a half-time lead, but the Camels thought they had equalised on 65 minutes when subs Sam Brown and Olly Taylor combined.
However as the hosts celebrated, referee Robert Fleetham spoke to his linesman and ruled that as St Blazey were trying to bring defender Lewis Russell on, the goal shouldn’t stand.
Within two minutes there was further fury as Blazey centre-back Jordan Pearce grabbed Tom Cowling from behind and appeared to knee him.
Cowling reacted and pushed Pearce over, and once the dust had settled and Mr Fleetham had consulted with the same linesman, handed a straight red to a perplexed Cowling and a yellow to a sheepish Pearce.
Blazey then went 2-0 up on 76 minutes when skipper Luke Cloke fired in following a corner.
The third arrived via Aaron Dilley’s penalty after sub Ben Waters was adjudged to have been brought down, before sub Sam Clifton completed the scoring late on.
