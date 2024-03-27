By Roger Stephens
CARLA JONES ESTATE AGENTS CORNWALL LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE
DIVISION One champions in waiting, the Sports Club A Liskeard travelled to Looe Social Club to take on bottom of the table Socialites on Sunday, March 25.
They came away resounding 5-0 winners without dropping a set.
Sports captain Rob Ivey started the rout with a 2-0 win over Jack Law, followed by wins for Luke Penhaligon, Brian Phillips, Will Doidge and Brian Reed over Toby Spring, Jason Spring, Jack Leach and Jobey Hartley in that order.
Runners-up were Social A who were the visitors at the Marquee Bar in Duloe.
In a closer game than the score suggests, the high flying A’s took the honours 4-1 with a frames score of 9-4.
Mark Stevens got his team away to the perfect start beating Jimmy Miles 2-0 before Steve Eastley then followed his captain’s lead by taking out Marquee captain Neil Hilton 2-1.
Social A’s Roger Hawken then saw off James Chudleigh 2-0, and by now they were flying.
Marquee’s Lenny Lee put a brief stop to their gallop by taking out Colin Penhaligon 2-1, before Ollie Rounsevell rounded off the night by beating Rob Bilsborough by the same scoreline.
Over at Pelynt Social, The Cut Outs played host to Sports B Liskeard.
The visitors got away to a stunning start via Rob Cowling’s 2-0 win which included an 8 baller.
This set the tone as Jeremy Rendle and Darren Hooper defeated Jimmy Stephens and Aaron Simmons respectively – both 2-0 – to secure the match win and bonus points.
The Cut Outs refused to roll over, and wins for Gerry Markwell (2-0) and Keith Armitage (2-0) over Colin Barrett and Dan Prinn added some respectability.
SECOND DIVISION: Up at the Barbican, second-placed Harbour Sharks took on the home side in a match they had to win to keep alive their hopes of the title.
Steve Graham beat Roger Stephens 2-1 and then the Sharks showed their teeth and proceeded to demolish the Barbican side with a devastating burst of four straight 2-0 victories through Chris Woods, Len Clark, Matt Gouriet and Phil Dingle.
With a scoreline of 4-1 and 9-2 in frames, it shows how superior the Sharks were.
This result saw them move to the top of the table, one point ahead of JJ’S A who they meet in the last match of the season on April 14.
The other JJ’S side went to Polperro to take on the Legion B.
In a one-sided contest, third-placed JJ’s easily saw off the home side with a 4-1 games score and 8-2 in frames.
Denham Guild started the ball rolling for the visitors by taking out Harvey Short 2-0, before captain Kierran Bond defeated Kye Skeldon – also 2-0.
Mike Beck stopped the JJ’S charge briefly by beating Thiago Bond 2-0, but normal service was
resumed when Josef Toms 2-0 and Aaron Rix 2-0 took out Dean Short and Faye Short respectively.
The other match in this weekend’s fixtures saw Legion A Polperro travel to Halfway House Polbathic.
This was a tight and tense tussle and the hosts came through with the win 3-2.
Overall it was 7-5 in frames which tells you how close it was.
Halfway House’s Steve Alford went down 2-0 to the A’s star man Andy Kenny, but Kyle Mcevoy (2-1) and Michael Prowse (2-0) beat Stuart Devoy and Craig Skeldon respectively to put the home team into the lead.
However it proved to be a short lived one when Bob Webb beat Ellie Buckingham 2-1 to set up a last game decider when Halfway’s star man Duane Elliot easily took out the hapless Sue Jones 2-0.