By Bill Hooper
TAMAR CUP AT IVYBRIDGE RFC
Devon 28 Cornwall 5
CORNWALL travelled to Ivybridge for the annual Tamar Cup clash against Devon on the artificial pitch at Cross-in-Hand last night as coaches and selectors to run the rule over potential players for this season’s Bill Beaumont Cup campaign kicking off in May.
Devon kicked off with the wind at their backs in atrocious conditions that lasted the whole match. Cornwall were put on the back foot as Devon manufactured a try in the corner after just three minutes through full-back Joel Ashworth who added an excellent conversion.
Cornwall did have chances during the first half, however the good work was undone as both lineout and scrum malfunctioned under huge Devon pressure.
The hosts doubled their advantage after 18 minutes when they scored from a pick and go near the Cornwall line from scrum-half Jamie Hext, and Ashworth’s conversion split the uprights.
Cornwall’s grip on the Tamar Cup was well and truly lessened with two further converted tries before half-time by wing Corey Jamieson and flanker Jordan Watson (28-0).
Cornwall did make a better fist of it second half, with the game played mostly in the Devon half, and whilst the scrum went better, the lineout continued to misfire.
Despite some good play from James Tucker, Max Bullen and Dan Tyrrell, Cornwall couldn’t score until prop Rich Treleaven was driven over for a consolation try.
Cornwall continued to battle away, but Devon’s defence held out to secure a first Tamar Cup win since 2010.
CORNWALL (Launceston unless stated): Shepherd (St Austell), Davies (Devonport Services), Fogden, Semmens (Pirates Ams), Tyrrell (St Austell), Hennessey (Truro), Boyce (St Austell); Pearce-Cowley, L Powell (Truro), Lambourn (Pirates Ams), Goldsmith, Horne, Head (Truro), Taylor (St Austell), Rowley.
Replacements: Treleaven (Wadebridge), Bulut, Hawken, A Powell (Liskeard-Looe), Elderkin (Truro), Hancock (Bude), Bullen, Plummer (both St Austell), Tucker.