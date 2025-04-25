ALTHOUGH the temperatures have at last started to rise during the day, nights have been cool, meaning that water temperatures are still low, and while there have been some insect hatches during warmer spells during the day, the trout are still generally remaining in the deeper water, with most lakes requiring a sunk line to find fish. The Trust has run a number of successful introductory days at the rainbow waters in conjunction with the clubs, with many newcomers managing to catch a fish. Most lakes are still at top level.