CORNISH football is in its best spot for a long time, and it doesn’t get any bigger than Good Friday’s Western League Premier Division match between title-chasers Helston Athletic and Falmouth Town (3pm).
Helston, who have a five-point lead with seven games remaining from Clevedon Town, are six ahead of Falmouth having played once more.
But a Town win on Friday coupled with winning their game in-hand would see them level on points.
Falmouth are by the far the best supported club in the division with crowds well in excess of 400, and with the Blues just being ten miles along the A394, a huge crowd is expected.
Both teams will also hope for a favour from Nailsea and Tickenham when they welcome Clevedon to Fryth Way.
The division has plenty of Cornish sides in it these days, and the other four are due to meet with 11am kick-offs.
Just seven miles separate Millbrook and Torpoint Athletic and the East Cornwall rivals face off at Jenkins Park.
The Brook, although bottom, have improved after an incredibly tough start to the season to become much more competitive, while the Point are enjoying another solid season in mid-table.
Saltash United picked up a vital three points at Wellington in midweek to move eight points clear of second bottom Welton Rovers, and the Ashes will be quietly confident of another win at St Blazey.
Macca Brown’s side are another new look team but have started to get points on the board.
Blazey meanwhile are bobbing along steadily following promotion and are 12th with 32 points from 27 games.
Other derby games include the North Devon battle between Ilfracombe Town and Barnstaple Town, while Buckland Athletic host South Devon rivals Brixham.
Western League fixtures – Friday, March 29
11am: Millbrook v Torpoint Athletic, St Blazey v Saltash United.
1pm: Bridgwater United v Wellington, Buckland Athletic v Brixham, Street v Shepton Mallet.
3pm: Helston Athletic v Falmouth Town, Ilfracombe Town v Barnstaple Town, Nailsea and Tickenham v Clevedon Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Welton Rovers.