PROVIDED the weather plays ball, and the chances at the moment are very low, Easter means football.
The South West Peninsula League Premier West season is into its final straight with teams needing points for various reasons.
Seven games are scheduled tomorrow for Good Friday, plus title-chasing Liskeard Athletic’s local derby with Dobwalls on Saturday morning (11am), before three further games on Easter Monday.
With it being holiday time, it’s the second stanza of the local derbies from Christmas.
Leaders St Austell welcome third-placed Newquay in an awkward contest for the Lillywhites who know that with a five-point lead over Liskeard having played twice more than the Blues, it will hand the initiative even more to Darren Gilbert’s side.
On the flip side, if they win and Liskeard drop points, they will be in pole position for Step Five football next season.
The phrase ‘six-pointer’ is often over-used in football, but that term certainly applies to the clash between bottom two Sticker and St Dennis.
Both sides are level on points – 14 – but the latter have home advantage and have been rejuvenated since an injection of new blood before Christmas.
They start as favourites, and with five games in-hand over Sticker who have just four games remaining, a home win will leave them in the ascendency to maintain their Step Six status.
While Holsworthy against Bude Town is a mid-table clash, that will likely draw the biggest attendance of the evening.
With it being a 7pm kick-off and the third part of the SWPL Groundhopper Day, a huge crowd of 500-plus will likely be in attendance with the Magpies putting on a bumper day.
Elsewhere in North Cornwall, Launceston welcome Callington Town to Pennygillam for an 11am kick-off, which is the same time Wadebridge Town entertain Bodmin Town.
Further down the county, Wendron United, who are chasing third, welcome Mullion at 11am, while the midday game sees Penzance travel to Tregye Fields to tackle Truro City Reserves.
Monday’s games, which all kick-off at 1pm, see Bude Town entertain Truro City Reserves, Callington host Mullion and